Best and worst moments from the MTV VMAs

BEST: J.Lo proves why she's the Video Vanguard
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
WORST: Aretha Franklin gets no R-E-S-P-E-C-T
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
BEST: Logic says 'F--- the Wall'
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
WORST: Cardi B doesn't give us any money moves
Kevin Mazur/WireImage
BEST: Ariana Grande takes the VMAs to church
Noam Galai/WireImage
WORST: Tiffany Haddish mocks Fifth Harmony
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic
BEST: Nicki Minaj is a VMAs 'Queen'
Kevin Mazur/Getty Images
WORST: Blake Lively and Anna Kendrick fail to 'rock-it
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
BEST: Aerosmith and Post Malone 'Dream On'
Michael Loccisano/Getty Images
WORST: Push New Artists send us to commercials on a low note
John Shearer/Getty Images
1 of 11
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement