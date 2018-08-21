Best and worst moments from the MTV VMAs

The Queen of Soul died last Thursday, but the VMAs neglected to pay tribute to this musical icon in any very meaningful way. At the end of his set, rapper Travis Scott declared, “Rest in peace Queen of Soul Aretha Franklin,” which was the first mention of Franklin in the show. Later, they played a snippet of the video from Franklin’s “I Say a Little Prayer” before Madonna took to the stage to pay tribute to the singer in a cringe-worthy speech that was more about Madonna’s career than Franklin’s legendary contributions to music. This bizarre segment was the closest the show came to honoring the fallen legend, and frankly, Madonna’s tone-deaf story (and apparel) bordered on offensive.