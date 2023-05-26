The 15 best Tina Turner songs

"Private Dancer" (1984)

This dark, sexy track is a prime example of Turner's edge. While on the surface about a "lady of the night," the singer has gone on record stating that she was "naive" and never interpreted it that way when recording the track, which Mark Knopfler original wrote for Dire Straits before deciding it was meant for a woman to sing. Turner, who spent her youth singing at private parties, initially believed "Private Dancer" was about a classical dancer who did the same. Ultimately, she thought, the song was about how people will do anything for love — and, more specifically, a rumination on her own relationship to Ike.