15 essential songs for your Thanksgiving playlist

"Father and Son" (1970) by Yusuf / Cat Stevens

"Father and Son" is about growing up, getting older, and trying to pass along valuable knowledge and reassurance to your child as they do the same. One perspective is feeling doubtful of their position in life; another is handing out seasoned life advice.

Cat Stevens sings both roles here in a calming call and response, with the son in a higher, more inquisitive register ("How can I try to explain? When I do he turns away again"), while the father is steadfast and secure, with years to back up his conclusions ("I am old, but I'm happy / I was once like you are now"). Both positions are important aspects of learned maturity and reflective self-discovery, as the song mimics a conversation that could (or, rather, should) be had during the holidays.

There is no better time for reflection than when surrounded by family trying to relate to your strife, or at least attempt to understand it. As Stevens told EW, "The song is an ever-living testament to the differences that we represent to each other, especially in terms of age with fathers and sons, and also with traditions."