The 10 best songs of 2022

10. Amanda Shires – "Lonely at Night"

You wouldn't be crazy to think Amanda Shires sounds like Dolly Parton, or is heavily influenced by Carole King. That's especially the case on "Lonely at Night," off her seventh solo album, Take It Like a Man. Like those legends before her, Shires (a member of the country supergroup the Highwomen) is her own commanding force, a singer-songwriter who elevates raw, almost too-real storytelling with her vocal prowess. On "Lonely," the last word of each line of the verses is accentuated with an anguished, trembling run before the music — brassy and desperate — swells to punctuate her pleas in the chorus: "Can you just stop with theses little wars?/Can you just hold on and hope a little longer?" You can't help but root for her. —Gerrad Hall