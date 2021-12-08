The 10 best songs of 2021

3. Lil Nas X – "Montero"

Blood-droplet Nikes! Lap dances for Satan! It was easy to get caught up in the wild theater of LNX; in many ways, he wants you to. But the singles off his full-length studio debut genuinely slap — like the title track "Montero," a sinuous ode to love in this club with crisp handclap percussion and a dusty-vinyl backbeat. Armie Hammer may never have whispered " I want that jet lag from f---ing and flying/Shoot a child in your mouth while I'm riding" to Timothée Chalamet in the actual Call Me By Your Name, but the spirit was there: queer romance coming unabashedly into the light, and taking the Hot 100 by the tail. —L.G.

