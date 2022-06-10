8. It's Only Rock and Roll (1974)

Rarely do bands come out of the gate with so much self-assurance that they dare you not to dance, fight, or fornicate. These are the basic emotions associated with the teenage rebellion that is rock & roll. We can try and clean it up all we want, but the term itself is lust personified to grunts and groans. This record lives up to its title and moves the genre forward by telling you that if you can't rock with them, they'll find someone who will.

Again, rock & roll in its purest form is a contact sport, and while you decide the level of contact, the fact is it's almost always a sweaty mess of a good time. The title track perfectly encapsulates that feeling, and while the record may suffer a tad with the inclusion of the Stone's cover of "Ain't too Proud to Beg," this record gave us a line, so lurid and loosely defined as a double entendre it's a miracle it makes its way past the censors on classic rock radio every day.