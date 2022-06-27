The 25 best rock songs of all time

"Wuthering Heights" (1977) – Kate Bush

Spoiler alert: "Wuthering Heights" is sung from the POV of a ghost named Cathy. Non-spoiler alert: This is not the weirdest thing about the song. "Wuthering Heights" is a mood, and though it might not sound traditionally rebellious, it's possibly the most radical choice on this list. As bizarre now as the day it was born, this Bronte novel set to music captures madness in a spinning chorus you won't be able to excise. Written by the now-ubiquitous Kate Bush when she was 18 and sung in what might be described as "full banshee mode," "Wuthering Heights" was initially refused by her label to be the first single. But she insisted, filming a now-legendary video to match. And now, Bush's story continues as her music's role in Stranger Things has garnered renewed interest and a new generation of fans. Long may she twirl.