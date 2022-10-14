The best Red Hot Chili Peppers songs

"Higher Ground" (1989)

1989's Mother's Milk presented a new and different sound — less underground funk-punk, more aggressively metal-adjacent. And this difference is exactly why some people love this record, while others...not so much. In a recent interview with Rick Rubin on his Broken Record podcast, Frusciante describes how producer Michael Beinhorn amped up their sound on this album. "...He wanted everything to be pushed extra hard…about 10-15 BPM faster than we would play those songs live."

On some tracks, applying this Big Rock sound to their noodly roots created real magic — like the cover of Stevie Wonder's funk-tastic "Higher Ground." Thank this song (and "Knock Me Down") for the Peps' entrance into the mainstream: the video was a hit on MTV and the album became their first gold. And though they wouldn't work with Beinhorn again, his big, bold production style pushed the Peppers onto the world's stage, where they would remain for the rest of their career.