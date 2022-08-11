The 15 best Olivia Newton-John songs

"If You Love Me, Let Me Know" (1974)

Olivia flies her country flag high on this twangy, traditional sounding single. But the authentic sound can't hide the fact that Newton-John was considered an outsider, something Nashville's old guard never let her forget. The year this song was released, she won the Country Music Association's Female Vocalist of the Year award, accepting her prize via a pre-recorded video from a very non-country locale: London.

Her win angered American country music royalty so much that genre giants George Jones and Tammy Wynette founded the Association of Country Entertainers specifically to keep "pop stars" like Newton-John out. Members included Conway Twitty, who went on to cover Newton-John's hit "Let Me Be There" with Loretta Lynn just one year later. Uh, hypocritical much? But Liv had the last laugh — If You Love Me, Let Me Know was number four on Billboard's Top Country Albums list that year, as well as her first tour at the top of the Billboard 200 pop chart. Oh, and Elvis once again covered ONJ (name-dropping her during his concerts) and recorded her title track for his 1977 album, Moody Blue.