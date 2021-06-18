Songs of the summer to add to your workout playlist
Let's get physical in 2021
The summer heat calls for new music to help you muscle through the season's sweltering workouts, and EW has you covered when it comes to the upbeat tunes that are guaranteed to keep you moving. Whether your workout is pedal powered, running through town, or dancing with the volume turned all the way up, these 15 new songs offer enough motivation for the entire summer.
"Melon Cake," Demi Lovato
Demi Lovato's incredibly personal new album is full of gut-wrenching ballads, but she makes plenty of room for lighter fare while still tackling her demons and making peace with her past. One of those lighter tracks is "Melon Cake." The summery track is the perfect tempo for pacing out squat reps or dumbbell lifts while making you feel like you're ready for a sunset dance party where you too can shed the negative influences in your life (and in your head) and have a piece of actual damn cake. You deserve it - especially after that workout. -Patrick Gomez
"Brutal," Olivia Rodrigo
Once you get past its scratchy fake-out Old Hollywood intro, you realize that the first track off Olivia Rodrigo's meteoric debut record - a half-scream, half-poetry-slam punk-pop rager - is just the thing to get you through those mid-speed mountain climbs on the bike and high-intensity uphill walks on the treadmill. (Lyrically, it's the twin to "Driver's License"; melodically, it's the angry younger sibling in thick black eyeliner.) Like Paramore and Courtney Barnett before her, Rodrigo unleashes the kind of rock fury - albeit a slightly more teeny-bopper-infused one - that makes you want to sing out and pump your fists, perfect for getting the heart going while also making sure you remember to breathe. -Carla Sosenko
"Still Cool," Beka
Just after the clocks changed, I discovered Beka. Her whole EP I'll Be There is a great companion for the long summer days, especially after over a year spent mostly indoors. However, the peppy pop vocals and retro beat on "Still Cool" in particular keep me running at the perfect pace. The rhythm at the beginning of the song makes you feel like you are about to embark on a tropical vacation, and the lyrics will keep you cool for the summer - even if you're listening during your warm-up routine. -Erica Bonkowski
"Transparent Soul," Willow Smith feat. Travis Barker)
Any song with a pounding drum pattern is perfect for a workout session, and that's exactly what Willow Smith gives us with her single "Transparent Soul." Smith kicks off the song with towering vocals that will instantly increase your speed and keep your heart rate up. Travis Barker, known for his extravagant, upbeat drum solos on countless Blink-182 songs and many solo endeavors, takes the track to the next level and is sure to motivate you to finish that set you can't seem to get through. "Transparent Soul" also offers a bit of pop-punk nostalgia - if you're a fan of Paramore circa "Riot" era, you won't be disappointed by this single. -Jessica Leon
"Mon Cheri," Sofi Tukker and Amadou & Mariam,
The first single off of the dance compilation Red Hot + Free pairs club faves Sofi Tukker with Mali duo Amadou & Mariam in a high-tempo bop sung in flowing Portuguese, French, and Bambara. When "Mon Cheri" hits high gear, the song will carry you over the next hill - or the 1:30 a.m. beat drop as you dance the night away. -Sarah Sprague
"Back Together," Amorphous feat. Kehlani
Jimir Reece Davis - better known as Amorphous - had a breakout year in 2020 thanks to the celebrity following his mash-ups inspired on Twitter, and has quickly followed up his fast fame in 2021 with a breezy summer single featuring R&B songstress Kehlani, "Back Together." Poppy, beachy, and light, don't be surprised if you find yourself skipping along to "Back Together" as you run. -Sarah Sprague
"Save Your Tears," the Weeknd with Ariana Grande
When you're just getting your workout started - or you're in the mood for a moderately paced steady bop of an exercise sesh - nothing slaps quite like the Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" remix with Ariana Grande. It'll put a bounce in your step, cycle, or jog, and get you revved for something a bit more high impact - or not! (Your body, your choices.) Plus, you won't be able to resist belting the lyrics (both parts) and we fully support your trying to climb to Ari's dizzying soprano heights. Even if you don't get there, A+ for trying. (Just be careful not to get winded on the high note toward the end of the song - it's a doozy.) -Carla Sosenko
Olivia O'Brien, "Sociopath"
Olivia O'Brien is known for using her love life as inspiration in her songs and "Sociopath" is no exception. "Sociopath" starts off with a modern instrumental take on the music from Psycho, and then follows through on the horror themes (even the music video follows a slasher film format, ending with a surprising twist), pushing the boundaries of "pop" music as we identify it today. Even when the song slows down a little, you have O'Brien's background vocals to keep you motivated to finish your workout. Not only do Olivia O'Brien's tracks make for great post-breakup listening, but they also go great with cardio. -Jessica Leon
"Louisiana Hero" from The Falcon and the Winter Soldier, Henry Jackman
An unconventional choice for sure, but the instrumental theme for our new Captain America, Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie), absolutely slaps as a workout song. Composer Henry Jackman assembled the perfect recipe for all your traditional epic superhero feels while imbuing some funky newness with twangy electric guitar riffs and soulful organ melodies (harkening back to Wilson's bayou roots). The song is featured not only in the credits of the series but also in the training sequence in episode 5, which alone is worth a rewatch to truly appreciate the sheer badassery of Sam becoming Captain America without any help from super-soldier serum. So put it on repeat and go run, lift, box, or strategically bounce a vibranium shield off of a bunch of trees while doing one-armed cartwheels. -Alison Wild
"Good 4 U," Olivia Rodrigo
If there's one thing that working out and singing along to "Good 4 U" have in common, it's a release of emotions. Olivia Rodrigo's breakup anger is pure motivation. Whether channeling your own breakup feelings or something else entirely, "Good 4 U" is a perfect song for running, boxing, or anything other than maybe yoga. Plus, it includes the words "happy and healthy," and if that's not proof of a good workout jam, nothing is. -Samantha Highfill
"Another You," Alok & Bloodline feat. the Vamps
Alok's upbeat music matched with the Vamps frontman Bradley Will Simpson's vocals can put anyone in the mood to exercise. It's no secret that DJ remixes make perfect songs for higher heart rates, and "Another You" is no different. The single kicks off with a captivating sound, and as the song goes on, the speed picks up, eventually adding a drum beat that is sure to match the rhythm of your workout. You'll add the song to your workout playlist, but the listening won't stop there. We're sure you'll be playing this song all summer long no matter what you may be doing. -Jessica Leon
"Vertigo," Alice Merton
Alice Merton's follow-up to "No Roots" - we see you, Blacklist fans - is a welcome respite for rock aficionados looking for a singer-songwriter who embraces a driving drum beat, infectious energy, and a juicy bass line. Fit "Vertigo" into your workout routine now before it becomes the next John Wick anthem (or just imagine it's your own personal assassin theme; it's the perfect song for your escape montage). -Sarah Sprague
"Bath Salts," DMX feat. Jay-Z and Nas
Hitting the latter half of my 30s means I now need an extra push to start my biweekly workouts. Listening to DMX helps. His music - particularly this recent cut off his posthumous album Exodus - makes me feel like I'm mainlining Monster energy drinks. Sure, "Bath Salts" lacks X's patented bark-and-growl combo, but it makes up for it with punchy verses by Jay-Z, Nas, and the dog himself. It also makes me fondly recall the '90s, when all three rappers were at the height of their powers - and I was somehow running 7-minute miles (oh, to be young and fit again). -Alex Suskind
"The Bandit," Kings of Leon
Kings of Leon kicked off 2021 with a new album and the band's first single, "The Bandit," deserves a spot on your workout playlist. From start to finish, "The Bandit" gives listeners a beat to follow during any type of workout. Whether it's cardio or yoga, you can match the pace of your exercise to the pace of the song. At a solid 4 minutes, it's sure to push you through at least one of your sets. -Jessica Leon
"Your Power," Billie Eilish
Its sleepy perfection is tailor-made for a post-sweat wind-down. -Mary Margaret