Songs of the summer to add to your workout playlist

When you're just getting your workout started - or you're in the mood for a moderately paced steady bop of an exercise sesh - nothing slaps quite like the Weeknd's "Save Your Tears" remix with Ariana Grande. It'll put a bounce in your step, cycle, or jog, and get you revved for something a bit more high impact - or not! (Your body, your choices.) Plus, you won't be able to resist belting the lyrics (both parts) and we fully support your trying to climb to Ari's dizzying soprano heights. Even if you don't get there, A+ for trying. (Just be careful not to get winded on the high note toward the end of the song - it's a doozy.) -Carla Sosenko