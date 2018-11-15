The 9 best moments from the 2018 CMA Awards

When the duo hosted in 2014, Paisley accidentally revealed that Underwood was having a baby boy — a moment Paisley was intent on repeating tonight. “Hey, remember last time when I accidentally revealed the gender of your baby?” he asked Underwood, trying to coax his co-host into spilling the beans herself. “Seriously Carrie, give me a little baby hint? Johnny or June? Keith or Nicole. Garth or Trisha. Tim or Faith. George or Tammy. Waylon or Willie?” After noting “that [one] doesn’t even make sense,” she finally gave in and said she was having a “Willie” (a.k.a. a boy). Of course, Paisley had to take the bit one step further: “Tonight we’re going to reveal something even more exciting: Who the father is,” the singer joked, much to the delight of Underwood and her husband, former NHL player Mike Fisher, who was in the audience.