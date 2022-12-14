The best Metallica songs

"One" (...And Justice for All, 1988)

Metallica had never made a music video before the clip for "One." But when they relented, it was among the most harrowing things to be seen on MTV. The song explores the story of a soldier gravely wounded during the Great War, with his limbs and jaw blown away, he lies helpless in a hospital bed and begs the Lord for mortal release amidst a pummeling, memorable guitar riff and double-bass attack (Darkness imprisoning me / All that I see, absolute horror!"). To capture that shell-shocked terror in video form, Metallica incorporated footage from the 1971 film Johnny Got His Gun, which draws on the same themes of "War is Hell." Despite its heavy-duty subject matter, "One" and its video helped score Metallica their first charting hit.