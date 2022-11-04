15 essential Loretta Lynn songs

"Portland, Oregon" with Jack White (2004)

Loretta Lynn never really slowed down, releasing her final record just last year: Still Woman Enough, produced by her daughter Patsy Lynn Russell and John Carter Cash, the son of Johnny and June Carter Cash. In 2004, Lynn famously collaborated with Jack White on her album Van Lear Rose and, as she put it, "Together we made one of my favorite records of my career."

One of the album's many highlights is "Portland, Oregon," telling the scintillating story of a late-night flirtation – fueled by the teetotaling Lynn's favorite drink, the sloe gin fizz – that sizzled for one night but never really got off the ground. She admitted later that it was about a night out with her fellow country singer Cal Smith: "Now, I never did fool around on Doo, but if I had, it'd have been with Cal."

The pairing of White and Lynn brings out the best in both, as he reverently respects her legendary status and she is clearly not ready to quit tearing it up, no matter what age she is. She said of the record: "Country music wouldn't play it. They thought I was going too rock 'n' roll. But it's not. It's as country as anything I ever cut." The album wound up winning two Grammys, just some of the many awards Lynn collected over the course of her unprecedented career.