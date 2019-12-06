Best live music performances of 2019

These singers know how to put on a show
Faithful covers of classic albums, new artists becoming pop stars, beloved singers returning to the stage. Here’s a ranking of the eight best concerts of 2019.
8. Every Megan Thee Stallion concert
Hot Girl Summer never ended. The 24-year-old Houston native’s live sets have turned into high-energy, twerk-heavy showcases where the rapper dances on stage with the stamina of an Olympic athlete. Just Google “Megan thee Stallion live 2019” and you’ll see why fans claim her knees are actually made of Vibranium. —Alex Suskind
7. Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper at the Oscars
The reverse, one-take crowd shot. The long gazes from across the piano. The slightly off-key-yet-charming singing by Cooper. The breathtaking windup by Gaga. And then, as the song ends, that last look into each other’s eyes (you know, the one that made everyone think they were dating). Aaah aaah aaaah aaah. —AS
6. Eric Church’s Double Down tour
It’s possible no one worked harder in 2019 than the country star who, in support of his superb album Desperate Man, played back-to-back, three-plus hour shows in cities across North America with no two set lists exactly the same, aided by powerhouse singer Joanna Cotten and his fiery band. —Sarah Rodman
5. Paul McCartney with a little help from Ringo
At 77, Macca continues to put artists half his age and younger to shame with epic shows featuring his crackerjack band and a jukebox of hits. But the final stop of his Freshen Up tour contained a truly fab treat: Ringo Starr turned up at the encore to man the kit. The crowd, understandably, went wild for the mini-reunion. —SR
4. The Rolling Stones post-Mick heart surgery
Mick Jagger spent the year again putting our workout routines to shame — and this was after the 76-year-old underewent heart valve replacement surgery, which forced the Stones to reschedule their tour dates. Two months later, Jagger was back on stage dancing, vamping, and yelling like a man with a new lease on life. —AS
3. Rosalía at Coachella
The type of performance that makes festival organizers regret their decision to place a singer so far down the festival lineup poster. For 55 minutes, Spanish star Rosalía proved her Next Big Thing bona fides with an explosive evening set that featured precision dance moves, gorgeous singing, and playful crowd interactions. —AS
2. Robyn on the Honey tour
It wasn’t a set of shows so much as a multi-sensory experience that posed questions like: Have you really lived until you’ve seen the pop star writhe around under a floor-to-ceiling sheet? Wait, why is there sheet? What does it all mean? In the end, questions were irrelevant; Robyn just wanted you to lose yourself in the music. —Joey Nolfi
1. Brandi Carlile covering Joni Mitchell's Blue
The singer-songwriter triumphantly capped a year of spectacular tributes — from Chris Cornell to Dolly Parton — with a note-perfect, emotionally vast, and radiantly joyful performance of one of her hero’s most challenging masterworks. A thrilling high-wire act, she aced it with Mitchell cheering her on. —SR