The 20 best Jay-Z songs, ranked

20. "Show Me What You Got" (Kingdom Come, 2006)

It was hard to find a song to choose from Kingdom Come, regarded by many as Jay-Z's worst album (even by the rapper himself). But "Show Me What You Got" as the lead single is a bright spot amidst an otherwise dreary record. Built by Just Blaze using samples from Public Enemy and the Shaft in Africa soundtrack, the sprightly horns help turn this into a party jam.

You won't find too many deep thoughts here — this is Jay's comeback song from his "retirement," and he's letting everyone in town know the king is back.