The best Halloween songs for your spooky season playlist

Donovan - "Season Of the Witch" (1966)

You're in the season of the witch now, and this psychedelic Donovan pop song is a great way to celebrate. As with so many of the season's hits, the song underlines October's spooky paranoia, whether you're glancing at all the strangers out the window, or, as things get more menacing in the second verse, checking out "Some other cat lookin' over / His shoulder at me."

Who knows if picking up every stitch will be enough to save you, but at least Donovan's clarification of this time of year, with his spare, yet sinister guitar work and vocals indicating an approaching menace, should help you become a little more prepared.