The best Foo Fighters songs, ranked

2. "Aurora" (There Is Nothing Left To Lose, 1999)

A beautiful, soulful, almost diaphanous departure for Foo Fighters, "Aurora" found an elegiac motor that the band hadn't yet explored with the fullness that the song embodies. As EW's critic noted, it's an example of the "sensitive streak" that up to this point had been apparent in the margins of Dave Grohl's songwriting but wasn't fully formed. "Aurora," like There Is Nothing Left To Lose as a whole, reveals a band that sounds entirely cohesive, and as confident in their soft side as they were with the meaty palm-muted rock songs that had already become their bread and butter. It's that dichotomy between honesty and outright volatility that's become Foo Fighters' stock in trade, as the candor of their open letter to fans in the wake of Taylor Hawkins' passing proved.