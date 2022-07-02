The 20 best Diane Warren songs

"When I See You Smile" (1989), Bad English

No matter who you are, when you hear this 100% piece of pure cheese, you will stop what you're doing, raise an arm, and belt out the chorus of what might be one of the sweetest hard-rock anthems of all time. The song is so undeniable it actually makes us a little scared of Diane Warren's powers.

Because let's face it: this corny, Midwest summer concert series-style power ballad shouldn't work. The band, Bad English, was actually a glam rock supergroup made up of ex-Journey members and British singer John Waite ("Missing You"). Still, it does work. How? Maybe it's magic, or maybe it's just…Warren.