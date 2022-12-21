The best Christmas songs for your holiday season playlist
There are only a handful of shopping days left until Christmas Day, which means you've likely been steeped in holiday music everywhere you go… probably even before Thanksgiving. If you're a Christmas aficionado, you may be fine with your far-from-last listen of "Last Christmas"… but if you love the season, and hate repetition, we've got a soundtrack solution for you.
Below are a warm and merry bunch of songs that may not have yet reached peak Santa playlist, but still capture the mood of the season in a variety of styles. So feel free to add a few of these to your holiday festivities. Your "Jingle Bells"-overloaded guests will thank you.
"Underneath the Tree" (2013) - Kelly Clarkson
Kelly Clarkson's debut of this unabashed holiday banger was the unequivocal highlight of her 2013 holiday release Wrapped in Red (and subsequent Christmas TV special), co-written by Clarkson herself with producer Greg Kurstin.
Since then, we've heard it a little more — not a lot, mind you — and it honestly deserves much more play. It's a wonderful showcase of Clarkson's considerable vocal talents, including a holiday choir filled with her own backing tracks. A soaring chorus and bell-like chime accents also help make "Underneath the Tree" the rarest of rarities: a 21st-century Christmas song classic.
"Someday at Christmas" (1967) - Stevie Wonder
John Lennon's "Happy Xmas (War Is Over)" is right at the top of our "overplayed" list (tied with his former bandmate's "Wonderful Christmastime"). But that doesn't mean you can't make a statement via the season. Stevie Wonder pulled this off masterfully with 1967's "Someday at Christmas," which pulls no punches straight from the first few lines: "Someday at Christmas men won't be boys / Playing with bombs like kids play with toys."
Decades later, the world could still be taking the "Peace on Earth" motto a lot more seriously, and Wonder's catchy ode to that concept is appropriately equal parts mournful and hopeful.
"Christmas Time (Is Here Again)" (1967) - The Beatles
Frankly, we'll take this odd track over the two Beatles-penned Christmas songs mentioned above. Obviously recorded as a bit of a lark for a 1967 Beatles holiday fan club release, what "Christmas Time" lacks in lyrics (which are basically just the title repeated over and over in a cheerful dirge), it makes up for with those unmatched Beatles harmonies, random line throwaways ("O-U-T spells out"?), and personal greetings from the Fab Four themselves at the end.
Ringo Starr actually covered the song and released a more energetic version in 1999 that's definitely worth a listen for your holiday playlist.
"A Marshmallow World" (1966) - Dean Martin
Let's face it, Dean Martin was a one-man party, so all of his holiday songs automatically conjure up images of a black dinner jacket, amber highball, and eternal cigarette. But once you've had your fill of his ode to "Rudy the red-beaked reindeer," give "A Marshmallow World" a try.
It's a delightful, nonsecular testament to the snowy season originally written in the late '40s, and Dino's swinging interpretation gives trippy descriptions like "Those are marshmallow clouds being friendly / In the arms of the evergreen trees" their proper due," painting an idyllic winter wonderland. So what if spring is late?
"I Believe" (1947) - Frank Sinatra
Like Dean Martin, Frank Sinatra knows how to bring a certain swagger to a holiday party. And he's downright celebratory in this wonderful testament to not just the season, but the ability to hang on to hope in general.
Santa ranks right up there with wishing wells and four-leaf clovers in this optimistic anthem, and even if you're feeling doubtful, Sinatra's confident, sure-fire delivery will pull you right along. Frankly, we could all use a reminder to believe a bit more, especially this time of year.
"Christmas Tree Farm" (2019) - Taylor Swift
Long before Taylor Swift decided to leave the Christmas lights up until January in "Lover," she spent her childhood on an actual "Christmas Tree Farm" in Pennsylvania, leading to this wonderfully warm, nostalgic look back at an old-fashioned holiday. Swift being the prolific songwriter that she is, she wrote it in a day in late 2019 (the very same year that Lover came out), inspired by a recent vacation, then released it within a week in time for Christmas that year.
"Christmas Tree Farm" harkens back to her country roots while staying firmly in the pop zone, and is catchy as all get out — like so many songs she pens, honestly. Considering the fact that Taylor Swift basically rules the roost of the entertainment world three years later, we're honestly shocked that this song doesn't get more play over the holidays.
"What Are You Doing New Year's Eve?" (1960) - Ella Fitzgerald
"Baby, It's Cold Outside" songwriter Frank Loesser not only gave us the Guys and Dolls and How to Succeed in Business Without Really Trying soundtracks, but this wistful but charming New Year's-related plea that he originally wrote in 1947. Our humble narrator knows they don't have much of a chance to snag that all-important year-ending date, but they're just so smitten they can't help themselves: "Maybe I'm crazy to suppose / I'd ever be the one you chose / Out of the thousands of invitations you received."
Ella Fitzgerald's peerless vocals manage to plumb the emotional depth of Loesser's "jackpot" invitation, while being so enticing that that New Year's date is practically secured.
"The Christmas Blues" (1953) - Jo Stafford
Look, Christmas is not for everyone. In fact, if you're surrounded by gaiety and merriment but not having the best of times yourself, all that festivity can make your own solitude even more miserable. So if you struggle to get through the holidays, give yourself a chance to wallow with this torchy number. Jo Stafford totally gets the prospective pathos of the season, as her emotional delivery dives deep into the depths of wallowing through December.
There's no sadder Christmas line than "when there's no one on your list," and while we don't really buy it when Dean Martin sings this song (c'mon, he's likely got tons of partying pals to spend the holidays with), Stafford completely sells it. Just pour yourself an eggnog and give this song another listen; January will be here soon enough.
"Hard Candy Christmas" (1982) - Dolly Parton
On the other hand, if you're ready to step out of Christmas sorrow a little earlier, you may be ready for the stirring sentiment of "Hard Candy Christmas." Dolly Parton's now-standard stems from the musical The Best Little Whorehouse in Texas, and while our narrator is also having a tough time as she surveys her numerous life-changing options ("Maybe I'll dye my hair / Maybe I'll move somewhere"), she ultimately resolves to pull her own self out of it ("I'm barely getting through tomorrow / But still, I won't let sorrow bring me way down").
An inspirational tune, especially when your hand is cramping only halfway through your holiday card list and you still have shopping to do on the 23rd, "Hard Candy Christmas" acknowledges that the holiday can be tough, but ultimately, sweet as well.
"Jesus Christ" (1978) - Big Star
"Jesus Chris" is definitely a peculiar inclusion within the 1970s prog-pop masterpiece that is Big Star's third album, but what else would you expect from Alex Chilton? As the name implies, "Jesus Christ" gets downright biblical about the holiday; the lyrics are hymnlike as Chilton preaches, "And the wrong shall fail / And the right prevail," before leading in a sax solo to announce, "We're gonna get born."
Oddly the most religious song on this list, the Big Star track, like Linus' speech in A Charlie Brown Christmas, reminds us all of the initial inspiration for the season behind all the holly and tinsel: "Jesus Christ was born today."
"Shake Hands with Santa Claus" (1951) - Louis Prima
Eartha Kitt gave Santa a long, expensive gift list with 1953's "Santa Baby." But boisterous bandleader Louis Prima just straight-up takes over the Santa role himself in this irrepressible tune. There's nothing that swing king Prima won't hunt down to the ends of the earth to get for his intended, but somehow his list gets weirder as the song goes on: "I love you, I love you, and I'm gonna bring / bananas, pianos and everything." Bananas, pianos, what more could someone ask for on Christmas? As always, Prima's unpredictability just makes the song even more fun.
"Merry Christmas Everybody" (1973) - Slade
Glam band Slade's last big hit gets a lot of play across the pond, particularly during this time of year, and rightfully so. The raucous anthem not only welcomes Christmas with a rousing singalong chorus, but a look toward the future, and a hook you can hang an ornament on. Best part: the guy that just screams out "It's Christ-mas!!" toward the end. This hit beat out our next song to become the all-important Christmas No. 1 in England in 1973, and although it must have been a close race, we can see why.
"I Wish It Could Be Christmas Everyday" (1973) - Wizzard
Man, those '70s Brits had a tough choice between the above song and this straight-up bop. The sugary pop of "Christmas Everyday" completely delivers the sentiment of wishing the wonders of the season would never end. Somehow all the sax solos just make it more festive, as does the non-schlocky children's chorus. The English hit is effective enough to make you want to consider adding some Christmas crackers and plum pudding to your holiday table.
"That's What I Want for Christmas" (1963) - Nancy Wilson
Long before Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You," there was this alluring stunner, where jazz songstress Nancy Wilson succinctly breaks down her gift list needs into some public displays of affection: "The presents that I want / You'll never find in any window." The song is perfectly crafted to Wilson's sweet but seductive vibe, as lounge-like horns and strings set the stage for her ultimate romantic holiday, and her beloved will likely be helpless to resist.
"Father Christmas" (1977) - The Kinks
Father Christmas himself takes it on the chin in this punky Kinks classic. Ray Davies penned this banger and portrays a mall Santa himself in it, who gets taken out by a bunch of poor kids who want actually useful money instead of toys: "Give all the toys… to the little rich boys." Ray's brother Dave takes the holiday opportunity to provide a series of searing guitar licks in between the sleigh bells, for a fun holiday song with a message ("remember the kids who got nothing") and an inescapable hook.
"Let It Snow" (1993) - Boyz II Men feat. Brian McKnight
The traditional holiday song "Let It Snow" plays up the advantages of being snowbound, for a romantic interlude set with lights turned down low, popcorn, and a flurry of goodnight kisses. Boyz II Men updated the concept for a much steamier version on their 1993 seminal holiday record (and only second album), Christmas Interpretations. The release bravely featured a series of holiday originals instead of classics (except for a rousing cover of "Silent Night"), with standout "Let It Snow."
Joining the Philly group on the track is fellow '90s R&B star Brian McKnight, who makes an even more compelling case for staying indoors ("And there's nothing that I'd rather do / Than lay you down beside the fireplace", with his ultra-smooth plea to the weather backed by the Boyz' stellar harmonies. After listening to this, going outside seems completely overrated.
"Snow Days" (1990) - Trip Shakespeare
What's the greatest announcement a kid — or a teacher — can get right before holiday break? The hardworking Mrs. Braintree gets a "blessing on the ground" that leads to a welcome day off in this wintry saga from the great, underrated Minneapolis band Trip Shakespeare. The piano sounds like snow falling, the harmonies are angelic, and not since Vince Guaraldi's "Christmastime Is Here" has there been such a glorious exaltation of the snowy season.
"Suzy Snowflake" (1951) - Rosemary Clooney
"Suzy Snowflake" is a childlike ode to a charming fantasy character who paints your windowpanes with ice and snow. The 1953 version of stop-motion animation offered a wonderful video short of the song, which has the advantage of being a little melancholy in black-and-white (definitely worth the lookup on YouTube).
But a few years before that in 1951, White Christmas star (and George Clooney's aunt) Rosemary Clooney offered a captivating version of the song herself. It's a Christmas version of a nursery rhyme, like a female Frosty the Snowman, complete with xylophone and slide whistle.
"Merry Christmas (I Don't Want to Fight Tonight)" (1989) - The Ramones
Even punk pioneers The Ramones are powerless when it comes to the magic of Christmas, as their blazing guitars try to make the case for peace and harmony at the holidays in the midst of relationship strife. Let's face it, our list here is a bit light on punk songs, so this Ramones entry is vital, as well as a tad subversive. Joey Ramone knows his love is headed for the rocks, but still hopes they can make it through the holidays: "'Cause Christmas ain't the time for breaking each other's heart."
Meanwhile, he frantically searches for happy Christmas elements for distraction ("Where is Rudolph / Where is Blitzen, baby"). Leave it to the Ramones to offer a breakup song at Christmas, and a fantastically catchy one at that.
"Christmas Wrapping" (1981) - The Waitresses
Add a little New Wave to your Christmas mix with this '80s classic—which has the added bonus of being a story song. The Waitresses followed up their monotone hit "I Know What Boys Like" with this holiday ditty, in which our narrator is determined to spend Christmas alone this year.
To find out why, in quickly unfurled verses we hear the tale of her missed connections with a guy she liked all year… only to run into him at the grocery store in the final verse when they both need cranberries for their solitary feasts. Another Christmas miracle, excellently delivered thanks to a boisterous horn section and vocalist Patty Donahue's engaging narration telling the story.
"Cold December Night" (2011) - Michael Bublé
Michael Bublé only penned one original song on his 2011 hit holiday album Christmas (with his co-writer Alan Chang and producer Bob Rock), but fortunately it's a keeper. The Canadian crooner's velvet vocals make him a great interpreter of the season's standards, but it's fun to hear him put his own upbeat take on the season.
Bublé offers some picturesque descriptions as he longs, as we all do, for a perfect holiday season ("A tree that smells of pine / A house that's filled with joy and laughter"), but there's basically only gift that will make that all come true ("Just fall in love with me this Christmas"). "Cold December Night" is basically the aural equivalent of a chocolate martini—peppermint stick optional.
"Just Like Christmas" (1999) - Low
What makes Christmas Christmas anyway? As this succinct but joyful song from the Duluth, Minnesota masters of minimalist indie rock Low demonstrates, it's not all the wintry trappings, but the pull of nostalgia itself. The duo of Alan Sparhawk and Mimi Parker were in one of their poppiest moods when they penned this sonic Nordic trip, where the snow in Stockholm isn't enough to make it just like Christmas, but the too-small beds in Oslo are enough to deliver the feeling of the season.
The angelic vocals of Parker (who sadly passed away in November from ovarian cancer) steer the celebratory holiday fable, backed by jubilant sleigh bells, a jangly guitar line, and prominent percussion that will not be denied.
"Purple Snowflakes" (1965) - Marvin Gaye
This song has an odd origin: Marvin Gaye originally penned it as the festive "Purple Snowflakes," then released it as a single with new lyrics and the title "Pretty Little Baby." "Purple Snowflakes" didn't see the light of day until it was released years later on a Motown compilation.
In Gaye's snowbound seduction saga, backed by the Funk Brothers, the keys sound like they're falling from the sky themselves as he paints a delightful picture of a warming fire, roasting chestnuts, and the only view is the ground getting blanketed by the decorations in the title. We're awfully glad "Purple Snowflakes" was finally released: After all, "baby come back" tracks are a dime a dozen. But completely captivating holiday songs? As we've seen, they are few and far between.
"Christmas in the Room" (2008/2012) - Sufjan Stevens
Christmas is traditionally envisioned as a large, boisterous affair with overflowing dinner tables and crowds crammed around the tree – never mind that the introverts among us may not appreciate such a noisy gathering.
Leave it to Sufjan Stevens to paint a picture of a cozy, intimate, and deeply romantic holiday, as "It's just the two of us this year." "Christmas in the Room" cuts through all the candy canes and mistletoe to find the secret to happiness on the holiday: "No gifts to give, they're all right here / Inside our hearts, the glorious cheer." Stevens' bare vocals and acoustic line highlight the theme that bombast is overrated… and sometimes, so are other people, especially when you're home alone with your favorite person.
"Christmas Song" (2018) - Phoebe Bridgers
Phoebe Bridgers gets it; she has a tradition of releasing somber holiday songs, usually covers. In her version of McCarthy Trenching's "Christmas Song," she aptly transmits how lonely the holiday can feel, even (especially) when you're surrounded by people but don't want to be: "You don't have to be alone to be lonesome." The forced frivolity of the holiday can just make your low mood more acute, especially when you're grieving the loss of someone, or would rather be anywhere else: "And it's Christmas so no one can fix it."
Backing vocals from Jackson Browne and a spirited chorus, scored by the saddest of sleigh bells, don't sell the togetherness, but just the opposite; the song underlines that although they may put on a good face for the season, probably more people feel anti-holiday than they let on.
"Christmas Duel" (2008) - The Hives & Cyndi Lauper
And sometimes, the holidays just bring all those simmering resentments to the surface, as heard loud and clear on this unlikely collaboration between pop icon Cyndi Lauper and Swedish garage-rock revivalists The Hives. Mass destruction is the theme of the delightful "Christmas Duel," in which a couple takes the opportunity of the overwhelming season to reveal all: the infidelities (with their partner's family members!), the setting of fires, the planned killings, the lack of presents.
The sweetness of the retro-spirited, sax-fueled melody offers a hilarious juxtaposition to the venom that these lyrics deliver; even the jingle bells sound angry. And the unbridled fury of the song turns out to be an ideal showcase for Lauper's unreal vocal talents. In the end, Christmas is going to come anyway: "The snow keeps on fallin' / Even though we were bad," so best to power through, fueled by a fun anthem like this one. Maybe just sneak an extra shot of rum into your eggnog?
"Fairytale of New York" (1987) - The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl
The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" has a similar theme, showing a couple that were once in love, a far cry from the animosity they now harbor. The tragic romance is considered the most-played Christmas song in the U.K. this century, and it's easy to see why, as it depicts an entire relationship saga in its brief, pathos-filled four and a half minutes.
Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan kicks off the song on Christmas Eve in the drunk tank, and as he's sleeping it off he starts to dream about his true love, the one that got away. The young couple both were bowled over by the "fairytale of New York," dreaming of stardom and believing their love would last forever. But he's now a drunk and she's "an old slut on junk," and the glitter they longed for has all turned to dust.
The orchestral swell of "Fairytale" belies the ensuing tragedy, which enables us to reach the tiny note of hope the song ends on, as even though the pair is lost, they still need each other: "Can't make it all alone / I built my dreams around you." The emotionally stirring epic is an absolute must every Christmas.
