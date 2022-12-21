The best Christmas songs for your holiday season playlist

"Fairytale of New York" (1987) - The Pogues feat. Kirsty MacColl

The Pogues' "Fairytale of New York" has a similar theme, showing a couple that were once in love, a far cry from the animosity they now harbor. The tragic romance is considered the most-played Christmas song in the U.K. this century, and it's easy to see why, as it depicts an entire relationship saga in its brief, pathos-filled four and a half minutes.

Pogues frontman Shane MacGowan kicks off the song on Christmas Eve in the drunk tank, and as he's sleeping it off he starts to dream about his true love, the one that got away. The young couple both were bowled over by the "fairytale of New York," dreaming of stardom and believing their love would last forever. But he's now a drunk and she's "an old slut on junk," and the glitter they longed for has all turned to dust.

The orchestral swell of "Fairytale" belies the ensuing tragedy, which enables us to reach the tiny note of hope the song ends on, as even though the pair is lost, they still need each other: "Can't make it all alone / I built my dreams around you." The emotionally stirring epic is an absolute must every Christmas.