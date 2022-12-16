The 25 best Christmas albums of all time
Christmas time brings people together almost as well as music, which means holiday tunes are essentially at the crux of spreading cheer for all to hear. The Christmas music zeitgeist may be all over the map, bouncing between timeless jazz and modern hip-hop remixes, but there are many mainstays that are absolute musts. From Elvis Presley's "Blue Christmas" to Bing Crosby's entire Christmas repertoire, some holiday classics are too good to pass up.
That doesn't mean that newer holiday contributions haven't cropped up, and some of those have real staying power. Think Norah Jones' 2021 Christmas record I Dream of Christmas, which offers sentimental and nostalgic takes on classic songs and originals alike, or Los Lobos' Llegó Navidad, which introduces some listeners to beloved Mexican holiday hits. There's plenty of snowy ground to cover, so let EW guide you through the 25 best Christmas albums of all time, just in time for the holiday.
Frank Sinatra, A Jolly Christmas with Frank Sinatra (1957)
For a lot of people, it's not Christmas until Ol' Blue Eyes is singing, and that is certainly true when one considers the legacy of Frank Sinatra's first Christmas record. Released in the same year as Elvis Presley's own wildly successful yuletide album, A Jolly Christmas was seen as the tamer, more refined alternative to the King of Rock n' Roll and his swinging hips. Sinatra's take on "I'll Be Home For Christmas" is one of the most definitive versions of all time, and it's worth listening to the entire album just to experience it.
Elvis Presley, Elvis' Christmas Album (1957)
It's difficult to overstate just how groundbreaking Elvis Presley was in the 1950s, especially in the United States, where this Christmas classic was considered so salacious at the time of its release that a number of people, including the man who wrote "White Christmas," attempted to get it banned from radio play altogether. These days, it's nearly impossible to go holiday shopping without Presley's singular voice belting out of a speaker somewhere, and there's hardly a holiday enthusiast who can't sing along with the King's "Blue Christmas." If you need one album that's guaranteed to be a hit at a holiday party, it's this one.
Nat King Cole, The Magic of Christmas (1960)
There is a reason why this holiday album is beloved by so many, and that has everything to do with Nat King Cole's inimitable voice. And odds are, there's at least one song from The Magic of Christmas that you've loved and incorrectly identified as "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" or "Merry Christmas to You" for most of your life. The song in question is "The Christmas Song," which Cole first recorded in 1946. It may not be the only Christmas classic that Cole took to the studio, but The Magic of Christmas is the only holiday album that he put together in his lifetime, which makes it all the more special.
Ella Fitzgerald, Ella Wishes You a Swinging Christmas (1960)
Ella Fitzgerald's classic holiday album includes a number of high-energy, spirited takes on the Christmas songs that most of us love and know well, including "Jingle Bells" and "Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!" Fitzgerald's energy never abates throughout the entire record, making it ideal for friendly get-togethers or even family singalongs that all ages can enjoy. Those not affiliated with the Christian side of Christmas might be especially fond of this record, as the great jazz legend steers clear of religious songs completely.
Phil Spector, A Christmas Gift For You From Phil Spector (1963)
Phil Spector's 1963 holiday release has the honor of being both an excellent Christmas record and a guilty pleasure listen no matter the time of year. With this album, Spector managed to pull together powerhouse voices (Darlene Love is nearly unstoppable against the producer's legendary "wall of sound") and a holiday party sensibility. If there is one record that could be played at any Christmas party anywhere in the world, the sheer scale of musicality in each song makes it this one.
Beach Boys, A Beach Boys Christmas Album (1964)
In the mid 1960s, the Beach Boys were hardly known for their ability (or desire) to restrain themselves, and that is definitely apparent in their 1964 holiday offering. In addition to their signature layered vocal stylings, the band worked with a 41-piece orchestra to put together a Christmas record that can only be described in terms as expansive as the sounds themselves: lush, rich, and abundant. The Beach Boys are always ideal during any bout of nostalgia, and there's no time better than the Christmas season to enjoy exactly that.
Vince Guaraldi Trio, A Charlie Brown Christmas (1965)
A Charlie Brown Christmas has been a holiday classic for over half a century, and audiences keep tuning in year after year to enjoy watching a pack of kids celebrate Christmas with nary an adult in sight. The heart-warming take on what the holiday season really means is pleasant for the entire family, meanwhile the soundtrack by the Vince Guaraldi Trio is just as much of a classic as the movie itself. While both works are certainly about Christmas, the songs' lighthearted jazz have permeated pop culture to a point that nearly all of us can enjoy them, regardless of faith or creed.
Barbra Streisand, A Christmas Album (1967)
The idea of Barbra Streisand, perhaps one of the most famous Jewish singers of all time, singing a number of Christmas songs may not seem like an obvious pairing on paper, but on the stereo, it's a match made in heaven. Much like Streisand herself, A Christmas Album is the perfect combination of reverence and soul. Who else but Barbara could offer such a moving performance of "Sleep In Heavenly Peace (Silent Night)" that is so beloved by the world over? The album is a nearly flawless reminder that we are each allowed to celebrate whatever and however we please.
Johnny Cash, Christmas with Johnny Cash (1972)
Johnny Cash's take on Christmas classics is exactly what fans of the late singer had come to expect by 1972: a little snarling and a little holy, and reliably produced with the right degree of each. Cash's version of "O Come All Ye Faithful" is particularly compelling, as something in the growling nature of his voice offers a new spin on what is typically a soaring ballad or a quieter hymn. But with Cash on the vocals, the song and the man singing are nearly penitent.
Carpenters, Christmas Portrait (1978)
Karen and Richard Carpenter are at their seasonal best with this 1978 holiday album that has since gone platinum, and with good reason. The pair offers something that manages to be both playful and introspective at the same time, a delicate balance of two sensations so commonplace with Christmastime. Unlike their earlier work, Richard Carpenter is the focus on this record, and in fact, this is the one of the last recordings that Karen made with her brother before her death in 1983. With that in mind, listening to Christmas Portrait is an exercise in loving one another and not taking the season or its meaning for granted.
Willie Nelson, Pretty Paper (1979)
Country music legend Willie Nelson wrote the song "Pretty Paper" after witnessing a legless man in Fort Worth, Texas who sold paper and pencils just to get by. The title track was recorded by Roy Orbison in 1963, and was eventually released on Nelson's first Christmas record over a decade later. Most of the album is made up of the standard Christmas hits listeners expect, such as "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" and "Frosty the Snowman," while Nelson's own version of the title track remains socially aware all these decades later.
Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, Once Upon a Christmas (1984)
Frequent collaborators and musical partners Kenny Rogers and Dolly Parton, who both count fans among huge swaths of the American public, were destined to record a Christmas album at some point or another — and 1984 was the year. This record, which was Rogers' second take on Christmas tunes and Parton's very first, followed the release of the pair's holiday special, Kenny & Dolly: A Christmas to Remember.
Mannheim Steamroller, Mannheim Steamroller Christmas (1984)
Mannheim Steamroller has quite literally made Christmas its business, with each holiday season invariably accompanied by its new age synth sound. This wildly successful Christmas album is the brainchild of composer and producer Chip Davis, who curated its largely instrumental takes on Christmas classics after years of working on his own jazz-rock chops. In the years that have followed, the group have released more than a dozen holiday-themed records, each building on the success of the previous one. But, in the end, this first 1984 release stands above them all, inviting listeners in again and again each year.
Ray Charles, The Spirit of Christmas (1985)
While Ray Charles might have opted to kick off his 1985 Christmas record with the downbeat "What Child Is This," the album itself is a soaring and poignant offering from a man, who in his mid-50s at the time, was still very much enjoying the height of his grip on music and culture. Charles takes listeners on a full emotional journey with The Spirit of Christmas, dancing through his version of "Santa Claus is Coming to Town" before settling into contemplation during the title track. The record might not be exactly perfect, but it's an excellent option for a cozy night indoors around a fire.
Bing Crosby, White Christmas (1986)
There are plenty of people who only know Bing Crosby for his Christmas music, which is fair considering this one record has been mixed and remixed a number of times. The 1986 release, which came out nearly a decade after the singer's 1977 passing, contains perhaps the most comprehensive combination of Crosby's most loved Christmas songs, including "White Christmas," "Silver Bells," and "I'll Be Home For Christmas." If you need just one Christmas album to rule them all, Crosby's White Christmas is a no brainer.
Mariah Carey, Merry Christmas (1994)
If there is one Christmas song we all know by heart, it's Mariah Carey's "All I Want for Christmas Is You." When the track first graced the airwaves in 1994, it was an immediate hit, as was the album it's featured on, Merry Christmas, though neither achieved the seismic success we all associate with Carey and Christmas until 25 years later. "All I Want for Christmas Is You" began topping the charts each year beginning in 2019, guaranteeing that Merry Christmas will live on in Christmas infamy — and it's not the only joyously feel-good song on the record. You can also enjoy "Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)" and "Santa Claus is Coming to Town," among others.
James Brown, James Brown's Funky Christmas (1995)
Leave it to the Godfather of Soul to roll out a Christmas record as bold and energetic as this one. The record is actually a compilation of the best songs from James Brown's three previous holiday albums recorded between 1966 and 1970: James Brown Sings Christmas Songs, A Soulful Christmas, and Hey America It's Christmas. The decision to cull Brown's most powerful holiday songs into one dynamite album was a wise one.Brown reliably delivers just as much rhythm and soul on his own holiday songs as on his most beloved evergreen hits, making James Brown's Funky Christmas is a lively choice for any feel-good holiday get together, even your work party.
Sufjan Stevens, Songs for Christmas (2006)
When Sufjan Stevens embarks on a project, he tends to think big… really big. Sure, his commitment to write an album for every state sputtered out after Michigan and Illinois, but he brings that same ambitious energy to Songs for Christmas, being a mega-holiday record that's over two hours long. It's composed of five EPs Stevens made for loved ones through the years, many of whom helped complete the set, giving the Christmas album's aura an extra personable touch. And the whopping 42 tunes range from holiday classics to originals, such as "That Was the Worst Christmas Ever!" as an ode to stressed-out parents everywhere.
Bob Dylan, Christmas in the Heart (2009)
The gravelly voice of Bob Dylan might not be exactly what one immediately associates with the holiday season, but Christmas in the Heart still delivers the Christmas spirit with a side of surreality. The album, which was recorded to benefit the charity Feeding America, includes holiday songs that you expect to hear, such as "O Come All Ye Faithful," as well as Dylan originals like the rousing and raucous "Must Be Santa." Listeners who are willing to suspend their disbelief and/or decades of Dylan snobbery might just find that the record offers plenty of magic for the holidays.
Louis Armstrong and Friends, The Best of Christmas Songs (2011)
Louis Armstrong gathered recordings with some of his most important friends and colleagues for this whopper of a compilation holiday album. Guests include Duke Ellington, Lena Horne, and Dinah Washington, all singing alongside Armstrong while he jovially bellows out hit after hit. If ever there was an ideal host for a star-studded holiday evening, it's Armstrong, who masterfully weaves his way through the classics, plus a few original tunes with his signature sound that are impossible not to enjoy, such as "Christmas in New Orleans" and "Zat You, Santa Claus?"
She & Him, A Very She & Him Christmas (2011)
When Zooey Deschanel and M. Ward combined forces to create She & Him, indie-twee hearts around the world swooned. The release of their first Christmas album was met with a similar degree of excitement, as the pair's smokey lounge vocal stylings are well-suited both for one another and for the holiday classics they tackle. Songs include "Silver Bells'' and "Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas," as well as a flirtatious, fun, and more modern version of "Baby, It's Cold Outside." In retrospect it should have always been obvious that She & Him would inevitably take on Christmas music with such gusto, and they prove exactly why song after song.
Michael Bublé, Christmas (2011)
Fans of Michael Bublé were delighted when he released his first holiday album in 2011. The aptly titled Christmas is Bublé at his best, his throwback croonings on classics such as "Silent Night" and "I'll Be Home for Christmas" recalling singers from another time while establishing himself as one of the present pinnacles of the holiday. Bublé also tries his hand at Mariah Carey's Christmas behemoth "All I Want for Christmas is You," a bold attempt at taking an uplifting power ballad and turning it into something a little more broody, and one we won't hold against him.
Tyler, the Creator, Music Inspired by Illumination and Dr. Seuss' The Grinch (2018)
It's not often that a Christmas album of this millennium brings something fresh to the holiday table, let alone one written in tandem with an animated movie reboot. But Tyler, the Creator's hip-hop holiday offering, which debuted alongside 2018's The Grinch, managed to charm and delight grown rap fans and children alike. The record's production is arguably just as compelling as the rest of his celebrated discography, and is somehow suitable for both a holiday house party or a child's birthday bash. It's a balancing act we didn't know we needed, and it may just be the most unique entry on this list.
Los Lobos, Llegó Navidad (2019)
Llegó Navidad might not feel like a traditional Christmas album to those who are used to the stylings of Bing Crosby and Frank Sinatra, but the veteran Los Angeles rock band Los Lobos were intent on releasing something special when they recorded their 2019 Christmas record, proving there's plenty of room for new Christmas music in the world. Los Lobos poured over 150 regional and seasonal hits before landing on the 11 they wanted to record and introduce to new listeners, and within a few spins, each track became just as familiar as the holiday hits we've loved for years.
Norah Jones, I Dream of Christmas (2021)
While there's plenty of raucous music out there for rocking around the Christmas tree, sometimes it feels nice to curl up in a chair with a cozy blanket and a warm drink and listen to something a little more sensual. In 2021, Norah Jones gifted us the perfect record to accompany their own introspective winter nights. With her sweeping and gentle takes on Christmas classics as well as her own originals, Jones combines the nostalgic sentiment expressed in much of her music with a certain holiday glow on a record that you can kiss or cry to.
