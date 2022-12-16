The 25 best Christmas albums of all time

Nat King Cole, The Magic of Christmas (1960)

There is a reason why this holiday album is beloved by so many, and that has everything to do with Nat King Cole's inimitable voice. And odds are, there's at least one song from The Magic of Christmas that you've loved and incorrectly identified as "Chestnuts Roasting on an Open Fire" or "Merry Christmas to You" for most of your life. The song in question is "The Christmas Song," which Cole first recorded in 1946. It may not be the only Christmas classic that Cole took to the studio, but The Magic of Christmas is the only holiday album that he put together in his lifetime, which makes it all the more special.