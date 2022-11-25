We scoured the web for Black Friday headphone deals — here are the 21 best
Calling all music, podcast, and audiobook lovers: Black Friday 2022 is full of deals on headphones.
Whether you're in the market for an in-ear or over-ear model, you'll find the pair you need at an impressive price for the occasion. Beats fans will be thrilled to learn its Solo 3 Wireless Headphones are now available for $100, saving you 50 percent. They may be wireless, but the headphones are equipped with a handy microphone that makes it easy to take calls and send voice messages.
Looking for a quick and easy holiday gift everyone is sure to love? Consider Apple's second-generation AirPods Pro, which are 20 percent off and will arrive well before Christmas if you order today. They're one of Amazon's best-selling earbuds, which is likely due to their incredibly user-friendly design. After you set them up for the first time, you'll only need to remove them from their case to immediately connect to your device.
For a more affordable option, check out discounted offerings from JBL — the brand's customer-favorite Vibe earbuds are marked down to $25, while its Live wireless headphones have been called a "traveling must-have," according to one shopper, and are now just $65. Prefer to keep it old school? Tons of wired headphones have also had their prices slashed, including Apple's classic EarPods and over-ear options like the Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones.
Below, we've rounded up the 21 best Black Friday deals on earbuds, over-ear headphones, and wired earbuds and headphones. Believe it or not, prices start at $10.
Best Earbuds Deals
For a high-quality pair, look to the Beats Studio Buds, featuring active noise canceling, and up to eight hours of listening per charge. They've earned more than 32,000 perfect ratings from Amazon shoppers, and according to a reviewer, they have "the best sound and bass ever." Bonus: All five colors are 33 percent off.
Buy it! Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com
Apple users know it can be hard to find its AirPods Pro at a discounted price, which makes the current markdown on the first-generation pair even more special. They're sweat- and water-resistant and come with three sizes of silicone ear tips for a perfect fit. And of course, they're known for their personalized spatial audio, so you can hear theater-like sounds no matter where you're listening.
- Apple AirPods Pro (1st Generation), $159 (orig. $179.98) at walmart.com
- Beats Studio Buds, $99.95 (orig. $149.95) at amazon.com
- JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
- Apple AirPods Pro (2nd Generation), $199.99 (orig. $249) at amazon.com
- Bose Sport Wireless Bluetooth Earbuds, $129 (orig. $149) at amazon.com
- Samsung Galaxy Buds Live, $79.99 (orig. $121.43) at walmart.com
- Sony WF-1000XM4 Wireless Earbuds, $178 (orig. $279.99) at bestbuy.com
- Apple AirPods (3rd Generation), $139.99 (orig. $199) at walmart.com
Best Over-Ear Headphones Deals
Chunky headphones are having a revival, and the Beats Solo 3 are one pair that seems to be on everyone's mind. The wireless headphones have up to 40 hours of battery life per charge and support immersive spatial audio — plus, their cushioned ear cups are adjustable.
Buy it! Beats Solo 3 Wireless On-Ear Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.95) at amazon.com
Another great option? Sony's sleek WHCH710N Headphones, which are at their lowest price ever at $68. They come with all the features you'd expect, including smart noise-canceling technology that adjusts depending on how loud the world around you is. One reviewer even said the "plush" cushioning makes them comfortable enough to wear "for hours."
- Apple AirPods Max, $449 (orig. $549) at amazon.com
- JBL Live 460NC Wireless Headphones, $64.95 (orig. $129.95) at amazon.com
- Bose QuietComfort 45 Wireless Headphones, $249 (orig. $329) at amazon.com
- Sony WHCH710N Wireless Headphones, $68 (orig. $149.99) at amazon.com
- Beats Studio 3 Wireless Headphones, $149.99 (orig. $349.99) at bestbuy.com
- JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
- Beats Solo 3 Wireless Headphones, $99.99 (orig. $199.95) at amazon.com
Best Wired Earbuds & Headphones Deals
There's little to say about Apple EarPods that hasn't already been said. They offer the best in wired earbud technology, like a built-in remote for volume control and speakers that maximize sound output. Their lightning connector plug is compatible with any iPhone, iPad, or iPod Touch released after 2012, and they're just $18 right now.
Buy it! Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17.99 (orig. $29) at amazon.com
If you'd prefer an over-ear wired option, the Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones could be a perfect fit. Their speakers use large, 30-millimeter drivers to accurately reproduce the sound of whatever you listen to, and their integrated microphone allows for hands-free calling and media playback. When you need to put them away, they'll fold right up — not half bad for a mere $20.
- Apple EarPods with Lightning Connector, $17.99 (orig. $29) at amazon.com
- Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones with Mic, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at target.com
- Sony EX155AP EX Series Wired Earbuds, $14.99 (orig. $29.99) at bestbuy.com
- Skullcandy Riff Wired Headphones, $18.29 (orig. $29.99) at amazon.com
- Sony MDREX14AP/B6 Wired Earbuds, $9.61 (orig. $14.99) at walmart.com
- Sennheiser HD 599 Around-Ear Open Back Headphones, $179.99 (orig. $199.95) at amazon.com
Shop more of the best headphone deals happening now below.
Buy it! JBL Tune 510BT Wireless Headphones, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
Buy it! Sony ZX Series Wired Headphones with Mic, $19.99 (orig. $39.99) at target.com
Buy it! JBL Vibe 200TWS Wireless Earbuds, $24.95 (orig. $49.95) at amazon.com
