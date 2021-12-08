The 10 best (and 3 worst) albums of 2021

7. Lindsey Buckingham – Lindsey Buckingham

Naming his first solo LP in a decade after himself might have been Lindsey Buckingham's sly eff-you to his former band Fleetwood Mac, who dropped him in 2018. Yet rather than totally go his own way, the legendary singer-guitarist only dug his heels deeper into the sound the group perfected 45 years ago: crisp, effortlessly gorgeous, crystalline pop chronicling love and all its messiness. No, there's no real risk-taking here; periodically swap out Lindsey's vocals for Stevie's or Christine's, and any one of these 10 tracks would feel right at home on Rumours, Tusk, Mirage, or Tango in the Night. But at a tight, polished, uncannily melodic 36 minutes, the album also has zero fat to trim. Speaking of, is Buckingham not the coolest, most dashing zad-rocker in the biz? (Sorry, Sting.) —Jason Lamphier

