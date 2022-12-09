The 10 best albums of 2022

7. Fontaines D.C. – Skinty Fía

Rock & roll might have faced its full extinction event in 2022 if it weren't for the saving grace of the U.K. While reckless youth with guitars and anything at all interesting to say seem increasingly like an endangered species Stateside, the Commonwealth keeps churning out great, spiky revivalists like Dry Cleaning, Wet Leg (see No. 9), and Fontaines. The Dublin fivesome deal in the kind of post-punk fatalism that any fan of Joy Division, Wire, and Gang of Four will recognize, but somehow the misery feels fresh on Skinty Fía. Spend a little time with standouts "In ár gCroíthe go deo" (the title is Gaelic, the lyrics aren't) and "Jackie Down the Line," and you may find your faith restored too. The kids are all right, even if they're not okay. —Leah Greenblatt