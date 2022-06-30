The best albums of 2022 (so far)

Angel Olsen, Big Time

Last year, Angel Olsen came out as queer, introducing her partner to the world on Instagram. Soon after telling her father and mother, both of them died, within two months of one another. These are the sort of capital-C changes that can take decades to process, but the singer-songwriter wasted no time heading back into the studio to record her sixth album, which draws on the vintage twang of Tammy Wynette and cinematic soul of Dusty Springfield to telegraph her profound loss and the reprieve that only newfound love can bring. It's impossible to hear lines like "I was looking at old you / Looking at who you'd become" and not wonder if Olsen is addressing old flames, her late parents, and herself all at once. —Jason Lamphier

Best tracks: "All the Good Times," "Big Time"