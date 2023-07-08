The best albums of 2023 (so far)

Boygenius, The Record

When three of this generation's most gifted songwriters come together in a studio, you anticipate big things. The good news is that The Record exceeds expectations, with Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus each putting their stamp on its soaring road-trip rock and pensive folk while achieving something greater than the sum of its parts. While they've beefed up their production since their self-titled 2018 EP, it remains unfussy and focused, and their chemistry is palpable on standouts like the countrified stomper "Not Strong Enough" and "True Blue," a track about unconditional love that's both winsome ("You say you're a winter bitch, but summer's in your blood") and heartbreaking ("I can't hide from you like I hide from myself"). As solo artists, these women are formidable; as a unit, they may be unstoppable. —Jason Lamphier

Listen to: "Emily I'm Sorry," "Not Strong Enough"