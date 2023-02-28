Singer Ben Kweller's son, rising musician Dorian Zev Kweller, dies in car crash at 16

"My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him," the singer-songwriter said in a remembrance of his son who recorded songs under the name Zev.

Singer-songwriter Ben Kweller shared that his teenage son, Dorian Zev Kweller, died Monday at the age of 16.

Kweller's wife, Liz Smith Kweller, confirmed it was by car accident on social media. The musician shared a statement Tuesday on Instagram that remembered his "true legend" son, who followed in his father's footsteps as an aspiring musician.

"There's no way that I can be typing this but I am," Kweller began the post. "Our son, Dorian Zev Kweller, was killed last night. He was only 16 and he was a true legend. Kindest, gentle soul, a friend to all. If you knew him, you know. We'll never get over him as long as we're here on earth. Please keep his spirit alive with your memories and the music he made."

Dorian, who "wrote and recorded songs every day," was a "true poet from the day he started speaking," Kweller added. "Only a few of his recordings were released but he was on a path and excited about his journey." His son had "so many plans," the "Wasted & Ready" singer said, sharing the teen was set to perform at his first gig at the upcoming South by Southwest festival.

"My last text with him was about the merch he wanted to make," Kweller said. "My baby boy was at the starting line with so much life ahead of him… I have no idea why things like this happen. We're in complete shock and don't know what the future holds. Lizzy, Judah, and I have no idea how to deal with this disaster. Thank you for your prayers and support."

Ben Kweller Ben Kweller | Credit: Rob Latour/Shutterstock

Dorian is survived by his parents and younger brother, Judah. He created music under the name Zev and has released the singles "SH3," "How I Am," "4th of July," and "Parachute," among others. Kweller, who was previously part of the rock supergroup the Bens and post-grunge band Radish, has released six solo albums and collaborated with the likes of Foo Fighters and Ed Sheeran.