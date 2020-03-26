Ben Gibbard of Death Cab for Cutie shares new song 'Life in Quarantine'

Image zoom Stephen J. Cohen/Getty Images

Death Cab for Cutie frontman Ben Gibbard has released an official version of his new song "Life in Quarantine."

The somber song paints a picture of the current times in which the United States has been self-isolating to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, with Gibbard singing “The airports and train stations are full of desperate people, but no one is going anywhere soon.”

The track was first performed last week in a video for Seattle alt-weekly The Stranger. Gibbard then produced this new home-studio recording, whose proceeds will benefit Seattle-area relief organizations like Aurora Commons, a non-profit that offers homelessness support services.

In addition to releasing the song, Gibbard has been doing daily livestream concerts at 4p.m. PT since March 17. The musician, who was also a member of the band The Postal Service, has recently been performing songs throughout his career, with Thursday's show set to focus on his work from 2007-2011.

Gibbard's live sets also encourage donations to a multitude of non-profit organizations that are dealing with issues surrounding the COVID-19 pandemic.

Listen to "Life in Quarantine" in the video above.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

