UPDATE: 27-year-old male Nicolas Malvagna was arrested and charged with assault for reportedly throwing his phone at Rexha, according to the NYPD.

Despite the name of her tour, Bebe Rexha was not having the best f'n night of her life on Sunday night.

The pop singer was hit in the face with a cellphone while performing at Rooftop at Pier 17 in New York as part of her ongoing tour. Footage from fans on social media clearly shows a phone colliding with the side of her face before the singer collapses to her knees in pain.

Other footage shows crew members rushing onstage to help Rexha and escorting her into the wings.

A representative for the NYPD confirmed to EW that a suspect, 27-year-old Nicolas Malvagna, was arrested and charged with assault in connection with the incident. Malvagna was taken into custody on the scene and taken to Precinct 1 for processing. The NYPD also noted that Rexha was taken by paramedics to a nearby hospital and was in stable condition.

Fans' tweets expressed anger and disappointment at the incident. Many shared well wishes for Rexha, noting that everyone was having fun until the moment interrupted the show.

Rexha rose to fame working with David Guetta, G-Eazy, and Iggy Azalea. Her biggest hit yet is last summer's collaboration with Guetta, "I'm Good (Blue)." The track earned a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, and it performed well on the charts, hitting No. 1 in the United Kingdom and Australia, and No. 7 in the United States.

CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: CAP D'ANTIBES, FRANCE - MAY 25: Bebe Rexha attends the amfAR Cannes Gala 2023 at Hotel du Cap-Eden-Roc on May 25, 2023 in Cap d'Antibes, France. (Photo by Mike Marsland/WireImage) Bebe Rexha | Credit: Mike Marsland/WireImage

This isn't the first time Rexha has had to deal with an unfriendly response from the crowd. During an NFL game on Thanksgiving Day 2022, Rexha was booed by fans during a halftime performance. However, reports suggested it was because they could not see her, not because they did not enjoy her performance.

Rexha is currently on the road for her "Best F'n Night of My Life" tour and has five shows remaining, with her next scheduled performance on Tuesday, June 20, in Philadelphia. It is unclear whether the incident will impact the remaining shows.

EW has reached out to Rexha's representatives for comment.