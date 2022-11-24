Bebe Rexha and her tiny stage booed during NFL Thanksgiving Day halftime performance
Detroit was feeling a little blue after Bebe Rexha hit her oddly obstructed stage to perform a medley of her hits during her halftime show at the NFL's annual Thanksgiving Day matchup.
After the Detroit Lions and the Buffalo Bills retreated to their locker rooms for the mid-game break, Rexha took the stage — which, judging by a fan-shared video from the game, happened in a tiny corner of the stadium — to power through several of her hit songs, including a rendition of her 2015 David Guetta/Nicki Minaj/Afrojack smash "Hey Mama" amid a setup inspired by the 1999 movie The Matrix.
When Rexha finished singing and launched into a dance-based breakdown in the middle of the song, the crowd audibly booed the artist. But it seemingly wasn't because they didn't like her performance, it was because they couldn't actually see her performance.
"Bebe Rexha was getting boo'd here in Detroit for not even being visible from the crowd during her performance. Lmao," one Twitter user wrote alongside a video from the event.
Rexha then transitioned to her signature song — 2017's Florida Georgia Line-assisted collaboration "Meant to Be" — before finishing with current hit "I'm Good" (Blue), another single with Guetta that heavily samples Eiffel 65's 1998 song "Blue (Da Ba Dee)."
When Rexha concluded, the audience at Ford Field again erupted with boos that appeared to be aimed at the 33-year-old singer.
Earlier on Thursday, a fan asked Rexha on Twitter if she was nervous about the performance, to which she responded "Yesssssss."
While her halftime show didn't land with everyone in Michigan, "I'm Good (Blue)" quickly became one of the biggest hits of Rexha's career following its release in August. Atop earning a Grammy nomination for Best Dance/Electronic Recording, the song reached No. 1 in the United Kingdom and Australia, and peaked at No. 7 in the United States — Rexha's highest-charting song since "I'm a Mess" went to No. 35 in 2018.
Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.
Related content:
- Better Mistakes review: Bebe Rexha plays the angst-pop field
- National Dog Show host mistakenly says sheepdog Rihanna was named 'after a Fleetwood Mac song'
- Mariah Carey's kids join her sweet 'All I Want for Christmas Is You' Thanksgiving Day Parade performance
- Flavor Flav has the time of his life at the Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade
- Al Roker misses first Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade in 27 years
Comments