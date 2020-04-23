Baz Luhrmann encourages self-isolation with new version of Sunscreen song, featuring Queen Elizabeth II

Moulin Rouge director Baz Luhrmann has released a new version of his song "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" which encourages self-isolation and makes use of a recent address from Queen Elizabeth II.

The original "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" found Australian voice actor Lee Perry reciting a Chicago Tribune column by writer Mary Schmich in which she dispensed advice in the manner of a commencement address. The track reached #12 on the Billboard Hot 100 in 1999.

For the new version of the song, Luhrmann sampled a televised address which Queen Elizabeth II gave to reassure viewers after the start of the coronavirus outbreak. The track also makes use of the song "We'll Meet Again" which was popularized by English singer Vera Lynn during World War II.

"Put this together with friends in the hope that it might brighten somebody’s day," Luhrmann wrote in an accompanying note when he posted the track to Instagram. "Sing, dance, create anything on video, upload and tag it, or send me a link at sunscreen@bazmark.com. We’ll create something together and #WellMeetAgain2020."

According to Deadline, if enough people from all walks of life send Luhrmann a video of themselves singing along to the track, the director will compile a video featuring the footage.

Luhrmann was in pre-production on his yet untitled Elvis Presley biopic when the pandemic halted the project. The film stars Tom Hanks as Presley's manager Colonel Tom Parker. Last month, Hanks revealed that he and his wife Rita Wilson had both tested positive for coronavirus.

Hear the new version of "Everybody's Free (To Wear Sunscreen)" below.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

