Bauhaus cancel tour as frontman Peter Murphy enters rehab
Bauhaus has canceled their North American tour dates so vocalist Peter Murphy could tend to his health.
A representative for the English gothic rock group confirmed to EW that Murphy will enter a rehab facility to "attend to his health and well-being." Additional details about Murphy's health are not available at this time. Ticket holders have been encouraged to contact their point of purchase for refunds.
The North American stint was scheduled to begin in Toronto on Sept. 6 and conclude on Sept. 29 in Los Angeles. The band split in 1983 but recently reunited for a series of shows in 2019, about a month after Murphy, 65, suffered a heart attack and postponed a number of his solo shows.
He made a full recovery, thanking medical staff and his bandmates in a statement issued on Instagram at the time. "I am so glad to say I am up and running again," Murphy wrote. "My tour manager Brian Lowe and my assistant Chantal Thomas were directly instrumental in saving my life and to whom I cannot thank enough. I also want to thank every single friend and fan who has been supporting me throughout this ordeal. I remain grateful especially to my Bauhaus band mates."
Following a COVID-19 pandemic hiatus, Bauhaus — also comprised of Daniel Ash, Kevin Haskins, and David J. — returned to the stage in late 2021, performing regularly in shows across Europe and California, including the Cruel World Festival in Pasadena, Calif. in May. Their last gig was at Vilar de Mouros in Portugal on Aug. 27. It comes after the band released "Drink the New Wine," their first new music in 14 years, in March.
Listen to "Drink the New Wine" above.
