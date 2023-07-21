The former U.S. president mixes classic cuts and fresh tracks, with picks from Pearl Jam, Bob Dylan, and Aretha Franklin.

Barack Obama has shared his 2023 summer playlist, just in time for your latest trek to the beach.

The former U.S. president, who earned his second Emmy nomination this year, built a collection featuring a mix of classics from artists like Aretha Franklin and the Rolling Stones and new tracks like the Tracy Chapman–approved cover of "Fast Car" by Luke Combs and music from J'Calm and Janelle Monáe.

"Like I do every year, here are some songs I've been listening to this summer — a mix of old and new," Obama tweeted with an image of the tracks. "Look forward to hearing what I've missed."

Earlier this summer, former Daily Show correspondent and Patriot Act host Hasan Minhaj asked the ex-president about his year-end lists and playlists. "Mister President," he said, "when you do your end-of-the-year lists, do you really read all those books, watch all those shows, and listen to all those songs?"

"People seem to think, 'Well, he must've had some 20-year-old intern who was figuring out this latest cut,'" Obama replied. "No, man. It's on my iPad right now!"

Take a look at the full playlist and give it a listen below.

J Hus ft. Drake - "Who Told You"

SZA - "Snooze"

The Pretenders - "I'll Stand by You"

Rosaliá & Rauw Alejandro - "Vampiros"

Luke Combs - "Fast Car"

2Pac ft. Dr. Dre and Roger Troutman - "California Love"

Leonard Cohen - "Dance Me to the End of Love (Live)"

Martha Reeves & the Vandellas - "Nowhere to Run"

Nobigdyl. - "Parabolic!"

Jorja Smith - "Try Me"

Burna Boy ft. 21 Savage - "Sittin' on Top of the World"

Janet Jackson - "Got 'Til It's Gone"

La Doña - "Penas con Pan"

The Bangles - "Walk Like an Egyptian"

The Beths - "Watching the Credits"

The War and Treaty - "Ain't No Harmin' Me"

The Rolling Stones - "Soul Survivor"

Aretha Franklin - "Dr. Feelgood (Love Is a Serious Business)"

John Coltrane - "Blue Train"

Ice Spice and Nicki Minaj - "Princess Diana"

Toots & the Maytals - "Funky Kingston"

The Righteous Brothers - "Unchained Melody"

Stevie Wonder - "Golden Lady"

Jackson Browne - "Doctor My Eyes"

Ayra Starr - "Sability"

Boygenius - "Not Strong Enough"

Otis Redding - "(Sittin' on) the Dock of the Bay"

Bob Dylan - "Everything Is Broken"

Ella Fitzgerald - "Cry Me a River"

Yng Lvcas & Peso Pluma - "La Bebe (Remix)"

Money Man and Babyface Ray - "Drums"

Nas - "The World Is Yours"

Four Tops - "Reach Out I'll Be There"

Pearl Jam - "Just Breathe"

J'calm - "Tempted"

Kelela - "Contact"

Marvin Gaye - "Inner City Blues (Make Me Wanna Holler)"

Ike & Tina Turner - "River Deep - Mountain High"

Janelle Monáe - "Only Have Eyes 42"

Ashley McBride - "The Devil I Know"

Michael Kiwanuka - "Love & Hate"

