Barack Obama's summer 2022 playlist includes Harry Styles, Beyoncé, and Bad Bunny

The former U.S. president is also ready for Bey's Renaissance.

New Barack Obama just dropped: The former president of the United States shared his annual summer playlist.

"Every year, I get excited to share my summer playlist because I learn about so many new artists from your replies," Obama captioned his picks on social media. "It's an example of how music really can bring us all together."

Prior to sharing his summer tracks, Obama also posted his summer reading list, highlighting some of his favorite books of the year so far. Sea of Tranquility by Emily St. John Mandel and The Candy House by Jennifer Egan — titles included in EW's 10 best books of the year so far — were among the selections, as were Black Cake by Charmaine Wilkerson and The Family Chao by Lan Samantha Chang.

Check out Obama's full list of his favorite songs and books this summer above. You can't break his soul.