Give Barack Obama's summer playlist a listen ahead of his 2020 DNC speech

Before you ask, no, "WAP" isn't on there.

Barack Obama unveiled his summer 2020 playlist ahead of his Wednesday keynote speech at the Democratic National Convention. As usual, it's stacked with an eclectic assortment of excellent tunes, spanning various genres and eras, but all representing the former president's well-documented good taste in the arts.

"Over the past few months, I’ve spent a lot of time listening to music with my family. I wanted to share some of my favorites from the summer — including songs from some of the artists at this week’s [DNC]," the former president wrote on Twitter. "Hope you enjoy it."

The former commander-in-chief will (virtually) take the stage at the DNC Wednesday night, following his wife and former First Lady Michelle Obama's speech on Monday. The convention officially nominated Obama's vice president Joe Biden for the Democratic ticket on Tuesday, locking him in to take on President Donald Trump in November's election.