Barack Obama says Drake has his 'stamp of approval' to play him in a biopic

Barack Obama has a message for Drake: Yes you can. That is, yes you can play me in a biopic.

The former president has expressed his approval for the "God's Plan" rapper's longstanding ambition to play the lead in an Obama biopic. Asked if he would approve of the casting in an interview on Complex's 360 With Speedy Morman, Obama said, "I will say this, Drake seems to be able to do anything he wants. I mean, that is a talented, talented brother. So, if the time comes and he's ready..."

Asked by Morman if Drake has his "stamp of approval," Obama replied, "Drake has, more importantly I think, my household’s stamp of approval. I suspect Malia and Sasha would be just fine with it."

Though the President has already been played on screen by a few actors, most recently Kingsley Ben-Adir on Showtime's miniseries The Comey Rule, a full-scale Obama biopic has yet to be made. The recently-released first volume of his memoir, A Promised Land, will likely serve as helpful material for anyone hoping the get one off the ground.

Drake first expressed interest in playing Obama in 2010, during the then-President's first term in office. "I hope somebody makes a movie about Obama’s life soon because I could play him," the rapper told Paper at the time. "I watch all the addresses. Anytime I see him on TV, I don’t change the channel, I definitely pay attention and listen to the inflections of his voice. If you ask anyone who knows me, I’m pretty good at impressions. Slowly but surely, I’m not in the study mode because nobody’s called me about anything, but I just pay attention so when the day comes I’m not scrambling to learn how to speak like him."

In other words, when that hotline bling, he'll be ready. You can watch the full Complex interview below.