Bandcamp will donate its shares of music sales to NAACP on Juneteenth

Bandcamp, the online music service, is ramping up efforts to support the Black Lives Matter movement.

On Juneteenth, which commemorates the abolishment of slavery in the U.S., Bandcamp plans to donate 100-percent of its own music sale profits to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.

The streaming service and music marketplace typically collects 15 percent of digital music sales and 10 percent of the sales from physical goods, according to NPR. This Friday, Bandcamp will donate those percentages to the Defense Fund. This will be the new norm for the company on every Juneteenth moving forward.

In the past, Bandcamp set specific days where it waived its fees and gave 100 percent of its profit percentages to the artists. The company also stated it will be allocating an additional $30,000 every year to partner with organizations that fight for racial justice and create opportunities for people of color.

Since the start of the anti-racism protests in the U.S. and around the world, streaming platforms and music labels released statements in support of the movement and some have promised donations. Spotify reportedly committed $11 million to fight racism and inequality.

"The recent killings of George Floyd, Tony McDade, Sean Reed, Breonna Taylor, Ahmaud Arbery, and the ongoing state-sanctioned violence against black people in the U.S. and around the world are horrific tragedies," a statement from Bandcamp reads. "We stand with those rightfully demanding justice, equality, and change, and people of color everywhere who live with racism every single day, including many of our fellow employees and artists and fans in the Bandcamp community."

On Thursday, Bandcamp also announced that acquisition of the entire Björk discography will all proceeds from sales through the end of Friday being donated by the singer and One Little Independent Records to Black Lives Matter U.K.

To help combat systemic racism, please consider donating to these organizations:

Campaign Zero, which is dedicated to ending police brutality in America through research-based strategies.

Color of Change, which works to move decision makers in corporations and government to be more responsive to racial disparities.

Equal Justice Initiative, which provides legal services to people who have been wrongly convicted, denied a fair trial, or abused in state jails and prisons.