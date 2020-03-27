Bad Bunny dresses in drag, twerks with himself in 'Yo Perreo Sola' music video

From the look of his new music video, Bad Bunny is ready for RuPaul's Drag Race.

The Puerto Rican singer dropped the video for "Yo Perreo Sola," off of his sophomore album YHLQMDLG, on Friday, and it features Bunny in some extravagant (and fabulous) drag, beginning with a vibrant red vinyl dress and thigh-high boots.

The outfits reflect the female-empowerment themes of the song, whose title translates to "I Twerk Alone." The song's lyrics ("She'll call you if she needs you / But for now she is alone / She twerks alone") refer to a woman who wants to dance solo at a club, free from harassment. The video's memorable visuals naturally feature plenty of twerking, including a wild moment which appears to feature Bad Bunny, again in drag, grinding on...himself. It concludes with a title card reading, “If she doesn’t want to dance with you, respect her, she twerks alone.”

YHLQMDLG, released on Feb. 29, debuted at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, becoming the highest-charting all-Spanish-language album in Billboard's history. Coupled with his appearance at this year's Super Bowl halftime show, Bad Bunny's decade is off to a great start (at least from a musical perspective).

