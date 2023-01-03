The rapper yanked a selfie-taking fan's phone and threw it into the water in a video that's been making the rounds on social media.

Bad Bunny explains why he threw fan's phone into the water in viral video: 'A lack of respect'

Bad Bunny appears to have responded to a short video that recently went viral depicting the Puerto Rican rapper grabbing a fan's phone and chucking it into the water.

"The person who comes up to me to say hello, to tell me something, or just to meet me, will always receive my attention and respect," Bad Bunny wrote in a tweet, as translated from Spanish via Twitter. "Those who come to put a phone bastard in my face I will consider it for what it is, a lack of respect and I will treat it likewise."

In the video that's been circulating on social media, Bad Bunny is shown walking with a group of people, including security, on a path along the water. TMZ reports he was in the Dominican Republic at the time.

An excited female fan walks up to him and holds out her phone to take a selfie with the Un Verano Sin Ti artist. He smiles for the camera before grabbing the phone and tossing it over his shoulder towards the water as the fan gives a shocked reaction.

Billboard officially crowned Bad Bunny as the top artist of 2022, in addition to him landing the top album of the year with Un Verano Sin Ti.

He recently appeared onscreen as the Wolf assassin in the Brad Pitt-led Bullet Train. The international hip-hop star will soon be seen as the Marvel Comics character El Muerto in a movie from Sony.

Puerto Rican rapper Bad Bunny performs onstage during his "Worlds Hottest Tour" at The Forum in Los Angeles, California on February 25, 2022. Bad Bunny says 'lack of respect' was why he threw a selfie-taking fan's phone into the water. | Credit: MICHAEL TRAN/AFP via Getty Images

On casting Bad Bunny in his movie, Bullet Train director David Leitch told EW during an interview with the cast, "We were really excited about the idea of him. And we'd seen you work on Narcos and some of your work. So we reached out... It was this moment of the bells went off, for me. I saw someone who had this passion and charisma."

In a tribute to Bad Bunny, who was named one of EW's Entertainers of the Year, Colombian recording artist J Balvin said, "In each generation, an artist comes around who is an undeniable superstar that both shocks and inspires. Bad Bunny has that star power."