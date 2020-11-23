The artist canceled his performance at the American Music Awards on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

Bad Bunny not showing any major symptoms after pulling out of AMAs due to COVID-19 results

Bad Bunny was unable to perform at the American Music Awards on Sunday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

A source close to the Urbano Latino superstar confirmed the news to EW saying, "As of today he is feeling ok. [He] isn't showing major symptoms."

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martinez Ocasio, was set to perform his latest hit "Dákiti" alongside frequent collaborator Jhay Cortez. Fans flooded social media with questions as to why he only appeared virtually, but no explanation had been given until Monday. After receiving his positive results, he watched the production from his home in Los Angeles where he presented the first new Latin award for Favorite Female Artist, and accepted his awards for Favorite Latin Male Artist and Favorite Latin Album for his 2019 release YHLQMDLG.

"Dákiti" was released on Oct. 30, and was the Puerto Rican duo's third collaboration. It debuted in the No. 9 spot on Billboard's Hot 100 chart and No. 1 position on the Hot Latin Charts chart. This was Bad Bunny's third time in the Hot 100 top 10, following his Cardi B and J Balvin collab, "I Like It," and "Mia," alongside Drake.

Bad Bunny most recently performed "Yo Perreo Sola" at the Billboard Music Awards alongside reggaeton legend Ivy Queen, and self-proclaimed trap queen, Nesi.