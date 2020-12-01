Haters, 'Vete': Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020

Bad Bunny is having his baddest year yet. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer recently dropped his third album of 2020, and now he's been named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year.

Bad Bunny started 2020 cooking with his February studio album YHLQMDLG, which was recently nominated for the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the Grammys. Then came the first surprise album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, which translates to "the ones that weren't going to be released." Even more recently came another surprise drop, El Último Tour Del Mundo, a 16-song collection featuring collaborators like Rosalia and Jhay Cortez.

The most-streamed song of 2020 on Spotify is the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," with almost 1.6 billion streams. The After Hours crooner was one of the most notable snubs of this year's crop of Grammy nominees, earning zero nods despite the commercial success and generally positive reception of his 2020 album, and he registered his displeasure on Twitter.

"The Grammys remain corrupt," the Weeknd wrote. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…"

Cracking the top five of Spotify's most-streamed podcasts this year was Michelle Obama's eponymous interview show. The Michelle Obama Podcast, a Spotify original, came in behind podcasts from NPR, the New York Times, Joe Rogan, and Barstool Sports.

See below for more results from this year's Spotify Wrapped roundup.

Most Streamed Artists (Globally)

Bad Bunny Drake J Balvin Juice WRLD The Weeknd

Most Streamed Female Artists

Billie Eilish Taylor Swift Ariana Grande Dua Lipa Halsey

Most Streamed Albums Globally

YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny After Hours, the Weeknd Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone Fine Line, Harry Styles Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa

Most Streamed Songs Globally

"Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I "The Box" by Roddy Ricch "Roses — Imanbek Remix" by Imanbek and SAINt JHN "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa

U.S. Most Streamed Artists

Juice WRLD Drake Lil Uzi Vert Post Malone Taylor Swift

U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists

Taylor Swift Billie Eilish Ariana Grande Halsey Megan Thee Stallion

U.S. Most Streamed Tracks

"The Box" by Roddy Ricch "Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd "Blueberry Faygo" by Lil Mosey "ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)" by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch "Life Is Good (feat Drake)" by Drake, Future

U.S. Most Streamed Albums

Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD Eternal Atake (Deluxe) — LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone After Hours, The Weeknd Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch

Most Popular Podcasts

NPR News Now The Daily The Joe Rogan Experience Call Her Daddy The Michelle Obama Podcast