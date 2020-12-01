Haters, 'Vete': Bad Bunny is Spotify's most-streamed artist of 2020
Bad Bunny is having his baddest year yet. The Grammy-nominated rapper and singer recently dropped his third album of 2020, and now he's been named Spotify's most-streamed artist of the year.
The man born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio sits atop 2020's streaming mountain with 8.3 billion streams. Following Bad Bunny is Drake, who was crowned Spotify's most-streamed artist of the decade last year. Third place goes to J Balvin, followed by the late rapper Juice WRLD and Grammy-shunned singer the Weeknd.
Bad Bunny started 2020 cooking with his February studio album YHLQMDLG, which was recently nominated for the Best Latin Pop or Urban Album at the Grammys. Then came the first surprise album, Las Que No Iban a Salir, which translates to "the ones that weren't going to be released." Even more recently came another surprise drop, El Último Tour Del Mundo, a 16-song collection featuring collaborators like Rosalia and Jhay Cortez.
The most-streamed song of 2020 on Spotify is the Weeknd's "Blinding Lights," with almost 1.6 billion streams. The After Hours crooner was one of the most notable snubs of this year's crop of Grammy nominees, earning zero nods despite the commercial success and generally positive reception of his 2020 album, and he registered his displeasure on Twitter.
"The Grammys remain corrupt," the Weeknd wrote. "You owe me, my fans and the industry transparency…"
Billie Eilish was named Spotify's most-streamed female artist for the second year in a row, followed by Taylor Swift, Ariana Grande, Dua Lipa, and Halsey.
Cracking the top five of Spotify's most-streamed podcasts this year was Michelle Obama's eponymous interview show. The Michelle Obama Podcast, a Spotify original, came in behind podcasts from NPR, the New York Times, Joe Rogan, and Barstool Sports.
See below for more results from this year's Spotify Wrapped roundup.
Most Streamed Artists (Globally)
- Bad Bunny
- Drake
- J Balvin
- Juice WRLD
- The Weeknd
Most Streamed Female Artists
- Billie Eilish
- Taylor Swift
- Ariana Grande
- Dua Lipa
- Halsey
Most Streamed Albums Globally
- YHLQMDLG, Bad Bunny
- After Hours, the Weeknd
- Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
- Fine Line, Harry Styles
- Future Nostalgia, Dua Lipa
Most Streamed Songs Globally
- "Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd
- "Dance Monkey" by Tones and I
- "The Box" by Roddy Ricch
- "Roses — Imanbek Remix" by Imanbek and SAINt JHN
- "Don't Start Now" by Dua Lipa
U.S. Most Streamed Artists
- Juice WRLD
- Drake
- Lil Uzi Vert
- Post Malone
- Taylor Swift
U.S. Most Streamed Female Artists
- Taylor Swift
- Billie Eilish
- Ariana Grande
- Halsey
- Megan Thee Stallion
U.S. Most Streamed Tracks
- "The Box" by Roddy Ricch
- "Blinding Lights" by the Weeknd
- "Blueberry Faygo" by Lil Mosey
- "ROCKSTAR (feat Roddy Ricch)" by DaBaby, Roddy Ricch
- "Life Is Good (feat Drake)" by Drake, Future
U.S. Most Streamed Albums
- Legends Never Die, Juice WRLD
- Eternal Atake (Deluxe) — LUV vs. The World 2, Lil Uzi Vert
- Hollywood's Bleeding, Post Malone
- After Hours, The Weeknd
- Please Excuse Me For Being Antisocial, Roddy Ricch
Most Popular Podcasts
- NPR News Now
- The Daily
- The Joe Rogan Experience
- Call Her Daddy
- The Michelle Obama Podcast
