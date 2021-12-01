Bad Bunny is the year's most-streamed artist on Spotify — again

December has officially arrived — along with music lovers' new favorite tradition: Spotify Wrapped. And for the second year in a row, Puerto Rican reggaeton star Bad Bunny has snatched the title of the most-streamed artist in the world, despite not releasing a new album in 2021.

According to an official release from Spotify, Bad Bunny (a.k.a. Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) edged out Taylor Swift for the top spot with more than 9.1 billion streams, though Swift's Red (Taylor's Version) did break old and new records across the board. Korean boyband sensation BTS rounded out the top 3. Filling out the top 5 spots were Drake and Justin Bieber, two artists who had big 2021 album debuts with Certified Lover Boy and Justice, respectively.

Bad Bunny recently took home top honors at the 2021 Latin Grammys, winning in the category of Best Urban Music Album for his album El Último Tour Del Mundo. In addition to being a global superstar, the rapper is also having a banner year as an entertainer — he made his acting debut in the final season of Narcos: Mexico, starring as rich-kid-turned-hitman Arturo "Kitty" Paez.

Bad Bunny Bad Bunny performing at the Billboard Music Awards | Credit: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images

As for the top global songs of 2021, Olivia Rodrigo reigned supreme after her own epic year. Her single "Drivers License" took the top spot with more than 1.1 billion streams, while Lil Nas X's "Montero (Call Me by Your Name)" took second place.

This wasn't Rodrigo's only top honor this year, as she also ranked fourth in top songs for her single "Good 4 You," which was the 2021 Spotify Song of the Summer, and had the top album of 2021 globally with her debut album Sour. Dua Lipa's Future Nostalgia, Bieber's Justice, Ed Sheeran's =, and Doja Cat's Planet Her rounded out the top 5 albums of the year.

"When I played 'Drivers License' for the first time for my mom, she goes, 'The bridge is really weird. It's too much. It doesn't fit with the rest of the song,'" Rodrigo revealed in an interview earlier this year, talking about her hit song. "In hindsight, I'm glad I didn't take that to heart. She's very honest. It might not be anyone else's truth, but she says what's on her mind. But, I mean, obviously, she's my mom and would support me in whatever I did."

Something tells us she's just fine with that bridge now.

Also of note: Most of Spotify's top albums and artists were recent winners at the American Music Awards.