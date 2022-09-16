The musician invited Mayah Zamora, who was critically injured in the Robb Elementary School tragedy, to his show in Texas.

Bad Bunny has a serious good side.

The musician invited 10-year-old Mayah Zamora, who was critically injured during the Robb Elementary School shooting in Uvalde, Tex., and her family to his recent concert in Arlington. In photos from the event, shared on Instagram by the Correa Family Foundation, he can be seen posing with a smiling Zamora and signing a T-shirt for her.

"A huge thank you to @badbunnypr for welcoming our Hero of the Month, Mayah Zamora, to your concert, and for making sure she had a beautiful and fun night dancing with her family!" the Correa Family Foundation, which was founded by baseball shortstop Carlos Correa, captioned the post. "All the love she received from you and your team @noahassad @rimas made this an incredible experience she and her family will cherish."

This isn't the first time Bad Bunny (real name: Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio) has shown his support for Zamora and her family in the wake of the tragedy.

Last month, the Correa Family Foundation revealed that the Grammy-winning artist was also one of multiple donors who contributed funds to help secure their Hero of the Month a new home. Zamora has been unable to return home after she discovered that she lived in close proximity to the shooting suspect, per MLB.

"Thanks to the generosity of numerous donors, we have secured the funding to build Mayah and her family a new home in a location where she feels safe and comfortable," the Correa Family Foundation wrote. "We hope this will be an opportunity for Mayah and her family to rebuild their lives, make new memories, and look towards a bright future."

Bad Bunny Bad Bunny invited 10-year-old Uvalde shooting survivor Mayah Zamora to one of his concerts and helped build her family a new home. | Credit: VALERIE MACON/AFP via Getty Images

When he's not performing sold-out shows, Bad Bunny is also the founder of the Good Bunny Foundation, a Puerto Rico–based nonprofit that has supported the Puerto Rican women's basketball team and held sports competitions in the past.

Want more music news? Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free newsletter to get the latest trailers, celebrity interviews, film reviews, and more.