Listen to Bad Bunny's surprise new album Las Que No Iban a Salir

Bad Bunny has surprised fans by dropping his second album of 2020.

Las Que No Iban a Salir, which translates to the ones that weren't going to be released, is a follow-up to his February studio album YHLQMDLG featuring ten tracks that didn't previously make the cut. The urban Latino superstar gave fans a preview of the previously unreleased songs, some of which were completed while under quarantine, during his three hour Instagram Live quarantine party on May 3.

Bad Bunny, born Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, collaborated with some of the biggest talents in Urban Latino including Nicky Jam, Yandel, Zion & Lennox, and Jhay Cortez. A song titled "En Casita" (At Home) features his girlfriend Gabriela Berlingeri, who he has been quarantined with in his native Puerto Rico during the coronavirus pandemic. Berlingeri who previously avoided the spotlight has been making frequent appearances on Bad Bunny's social media channels.

The Latin Grammy Award-winning artist made his debut on Saturday Night Live during their April 25 broadcast where Kenan Thompson played baseball star David Ortiz, better known as Big Papi. The skit titled "Big Papi's Cooking Show" featured Bad Bunny as a character named Big Bunny ready to sell audiences pots and pans for any kitchen, as well as sweatpants.

Watch the video clip from his appearance below:

