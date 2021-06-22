Backstreet Boys and NSYNC members join forces as 'Back-Sync' for Pride performance

AJ McLean, Nick Carter, Joey Fatone, and Lance Bass perform "Bye, Bye, Bye" and "I Want It That Way."

It may be 2021 but our 2001 dreams are finally coming true.

Over the weekend, Backstreet Boys members AJ McLean and Nick Carter joined forces with NSYNC's Joey Fatone and Lance Bass forming boy band of our dreams: "Back-Sync." The super group made their debut performance in Los Angeles on Friday night at Pride event, Bingo Under the Stars, which benefits L.A. Pride and The Trevor Project.

NSYNC And Backstreet Boys Credit: Vivien Killilea/Getty Images

"It's interesting to have the four of us knuckleheads do something together, which you've never seen before," Fatone told Variety in an interview. "BSB fans are very loyal, so we're going, 'We get it - certain people liked one band or the other back in the day, but now it's okay to like both.'"

At Bingo Under the Stars, "Back-Sync" performed NSYNC's iconic hit 2000 "Bye Bye Bye" as well as Backstreet Boys' "I Want It That Way." Naturally, the guys also performed the original choreography. "Might sound crazy... but BACK-SYNC ain't no lie!!!" McLean captioned a video snippet of the performance on Instagram.

And this could just be the beginning for the hybrid group.

"We were just on stage going, 'Maybe we should do a supergroup and tour and do an album,'" Carter told Variety. "We've come together for a cause greater than ourselves, so let's let it blossom into something."

McLean added that the more band members wanted the join "the merrier."

NSYNC And Backstreet Boys Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

"Fans still want a Backstreet/NSYNC tour, but it's got to be all 10 of us," McLean said. "It's the only way to make it work, so I think he'd be sleeping on it if [Timberlake] didn't do it, but he's a dad doing his thing and I completely respect that. This four is a dream team right now."