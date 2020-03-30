Backstreet Boys reunite via video to perform 'I Want It That Way' from 5 different locations

Image zoom Fox

The Backstreet Boys still gave us what we wanted, even if they did it in five different ways.

The iconic boyband performed "I Want It That Way" from the comfort of their own homes on Sunday as part of Fox and iHeartRadio's Living Room Concert for America, the first major benefit concert to provide relief and support for Americans impacted by COVID-19.

Brian Littrell kicked things off from his house in Atlanta, singing the tune's famous opening line, "You are my fire, my one desire," before the other four members came in for the harmony. Each person got to shine and sing solo while showing off their best at-home attire. Nick Carter and Kevin Richardson were each accompanied by their kids as well.

Fans are loving how the Backstreet Boys' social distancing edition of their classic track worked out.

"Proud of @backstreetboys for doing this and being a part of this tonight," one fan tweeted.

"That Backstreet Boys facetime performance was appropriately surreal for this moment, and I enjoyed EVERY DAMN MOMENT #iHeartConcertonFOX," another wrote.

Elton John is hosting the event tonight, which aims to raise funds for Feeding America and the First Responders Children's Foundation. Alicia Keys started the concert off, which also saw performances by Dave Grohl, Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas, Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes, and Billie Joe Armstrong. Many artists thanked first responders, medical professionals, and those affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

For the latest information on coronavirus (COVID-19), including how to protect yourself and what to do if you think you are sick, please visit coronavirus.gov.

