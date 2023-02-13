Watch Babyface sing stripped-down version of 'America the Beautiful' at 2023 Super Bowl
Super Bowl LVII kicked off on Sunday with a star-studded medley to remember.
Among those who took the field during the big game was Babyface, who was on hand to perform "America the Beautiful." The singer, born Kenneth Brian Edmonds, offered audiences a stripped-down take on the tune. The soulful number, in which he played an America flag guitar, comes on the heels of his latest album Girls Night Out.
Colin Denny, a member of the Navajo Nation in Arizona, interpreted the song in American Sign Language.
Audiences were also treated to performances from county star Chris Stapleton singing the national anthem while the U.S. Navy performed a flyover above State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. The moment signified 50 years of women flying. Also joining the heartfelt moment was Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph, who belted a rousing rendition of "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
Oscar-winning Coda star Troy Kotsur performed the national anthem in American Sign Language while Justin Miles signed "Lift Every Voice and Sing."
The sequence fell ahead of Rihanna taking the stage for the Super Bowl halftime show.
Watch the performance above.
