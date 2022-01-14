Just when you thought it was safe to go back in the interwebs.

It might be the earworm that never, ever goes away. There's no stopping "Baby Shark," which on Jan. 13, 2022, officially became the world's first video ever to reach 10 billion views on YouTube — and thus the most-viewed video in YouTube history.

The Pinkfong Company, creators of "Baby Shark," announced the news in a press release on Friday, saying it has "achieved more views than the entire human population with its video" and calling it "one of the most notable cultural phenomena generating tremendous amounts of engagement across the world."

Originally performed by 10-year-old singer Hope Segoine in 2015, "Baby Shark" debuted in June 2016. Since its release, the catchy tune has become a staple among both kids and adults, inspiring viral dance challenges and celebrity sing-alongs, and holding a 20-week streak on Billboard's Hot 100 as well as certifying RIAA Diamond (11x Platinum) and BRIT certified 2x Platinum.

The company also produced an animated preschool series alongside Nickelodeon Animation Studio called Baby Shark's Big Show!, which debuted in 2021 and has reached more than 26 million viewers across Nickelodeon and the Nick Jr. channel.

Baby Shark 'Baby Shark' is now the most-viewed video in YouTube history. | Credit: Nickelodeon

A feature film is also currently in development, according to the press release.

"We are delighted to announce that our beloved Baby Shark has recorded another remarkable milestone," Min-seok Kim, CEO of the Pinkfong Company, said in a statement. "It has been a truly meaningful journey to witness how Baby Shark has connected people around the world and we can't wait to introduce Baby Shark's further adventures that will bring unparalleled experiences to even more fans everywhere."

Baby Shark Dance 'Baby Shark' has racked up 10 billion views on YouTube. | Credit: Pinkfong

In November 2020, "Baby Shark" surpassed "Despacito" by Luis Fonsi and Daddy Yankee to become the most-viewed video on YouTube.

As part of the celebration of this milestone record, Pinkfong will launch a yearlong campaign called Beyond Infinity, which "aims to build confidence in fans that anything is possible and achievable, just as Baby Shark has been able to expand its own universe beyond the internet."