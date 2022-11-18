B. Smyth, R&B singer, dies at 28 from pulmonary fibrosis

"It's a tough time right now for me, for my family," his brother Denzil said in a video on the artist's Instagram page.

B. Smyth, the R&B singer behind the track "Twerkoholic," died Thursday morning from respiratory failure stemming from pulmonary fibrosis, his brother Denzil announced in a video on the artist's Instagram page. He was 28.

"It's very tough for me to make this video because I thought I never would have to make something like this," Denzil said. "So I ask that you guys bear with me if I'm maybe coming off like I'm stuttering or slow with my words, but I'm just making this video [on] behalf of my family, and we ask right now in this particular moment that you guys respect our wishes of privacy and that we accept all the love and condolences on his behalf."

"It's a tough time right now for me, for my family," he continued, "and we're just trying to do our best to cope in this situation."

Pulmonary fibrosis is a chronic lung disease in which lung tissue becomes damaged or scarred over time. The thickened, softer tissue makes it difficult for the lungs to work properly.

Denzil said his brother urged him to make the video for his fans before he died, saying how watching all their videos made B. Smyth "really, really happy" and have "a smoother process" when he was close to death.

B. Smyth back stage at V103 Soul Session at The Buckhead Theater on September 27, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. B. Smyth, the R&B artist behind the tracks 'Twerkoholic' and 'Creep,' has died from pulmonary fibrosis at the age of 28. | Credit: Prince Williams/Wireimage

Born Brandon Smith on March 12, 1994, in Fort Lauderdale, B. Smyth made a name for himself online by sharing covers of songs by popular artists like Rihanna and Miguel. This led him to performing gigs at high-profile talent shows, which earned him a record deal with Motown Records in 2012.

B. Smyth released his debut single, "Leggo," featuring 2 Chainz, in December 2012, followed by his first EP, The Florida Files, in October 2013. He later switched to ByStorm Entertainment and RCA Records, through which he released "Creep," featuring Young Thug, in December 2015.

In the caption of his video, Denzil said his brother "was very excited to see a lot of you create challenges for his latest released single, #Twerkoholic part 2, while he was in the ICU."

He added, "It really brought him a big smile to his face."