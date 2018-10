The B-52s' wildest fashion moments

“Everyone’s invited to our party,” says B-52s frontman Fred Schneider in EW’s LGBTQ special issue, on newsstands now. “We have an elderly man, we have a drag queen — they’re all invited.” After over 40 years with the band, Schneider looks back on some of their most memorable tracks for the special issue — but the only thing just as wonderful as the B-52s’ rocking catalog is their glittering wardrobe. In honor of Pride month and four-plus decades of the B-52s, check out some of the band’s most beautiful (and beehived) looks, ahead.