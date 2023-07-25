Azealia Banks 'would have sued' Beyoncé's family if she was sampled on Renaissance: 'I'm not the one'

Azealia Banks would have attempted to break Beyoncé's soul (and bank account) if the latter sampled her on her on 2022's reference-heavy Renaissance.

"She knew better," the recording artist wrote in an Instagram comment, responding to a fan who suggested that Beyoncé should've interpolated some of Banks' beats for the dance record. "Because I would have sued her, Sony, columbia, parkwood, tidal AND blue ivy. I would have sued the fake basquiat dreads right off jay's head. I'm not the one."

Azealia Banks Instagram Azealia Banks says she'd sue Beyoncé. | Credit: Azealia Banks Instagram

Banks' comment came one year after Kelis went public with her frustrations over Beyoncé and The Neptunes for sampling her 2003 song "Milkshake" on Renaissance cut "Energy," even though The Neptunes — comprised of producers Pharrell Williams and Chad Hugo – also worked on "Milkshake."

Banks' discography includes several singles and one full-length studio album, 2014's Broke With Expensive Taste, which reached No. 30 on the Billboard 200. Still, she hasn't notched a song on the Billboard Hot 100 across her 11-year career, though her breakout tune "212" reached No. 12 in the United Kingdom.

Azealia Banks; Beyoncé Azealia Banks; Beyoncé | Credit: Frazer Harrison/Getty Images; Kevin Mazur/WireImage for Parkwood

While she has built a steady fanbase, Banks is also often associated with her public feuds, including past foes like Grimes and Iggy Azalea, while she's also criticized Lady Gaga after the pair reportedly collaborated on an unused Artpop album track in 2013.

In 2021, Grimes spoke about her beef with Banks, revealing that she wrote a song, "100% Tragedy," about "having to defeat azealia banks when she tried to destroy my life," she wrote in a Discord chat.

Sign up for Entertainment Weekly's free daily newsletter to get breaking TV news, exclusive first looks, recaps, reviews, interviews with your favorite stars, and more.

Related content: